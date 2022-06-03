‘Unbelievable’ Alexander Zverev run abruptly ended by ‘very sad’ injury during incredible Rafael Nadal encounter

Alexander Zverev has suffered an unexpected twist of fate in a titanic tussle with Rafael Nadal, rolling his ankle before being forced to retire.

The world number three and the 13-time Roland Garros champion began the match with an astounding set that lasted nearly 100 minutes.

Nadal eventually clinched it 10-8 in a tiebreaker after saving four sets points from 6-2 down.

Incredibly, despite the match only being at 7-6, 6-5, the time on court had already reached more than three hours.

That is when Zverev rolled his ankle out wide on a passing forehand that missed wide to give Nadal the game.

The German screamed out in pain, and it was imminently clear that the match was all but over.

After being taken off court in a wheelchair, Zverev returned on crutches soon after, embracing Nadal after conceding the contest.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: “It’s very tough and very sad for him.

“He was playing an unbelievable tournament.

“For the moment he was very unlucky.

“The only thing that I am sure of is that he is going to win not one but many more than one [Slam].

“So I wish him all the very best and a very fast recovery.”

Extrapolating out the first two sets, had this match gone all the way to a decider, it could easily have lasted over six hours.

Nadal added: “It was a super tough match.

“Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set.”

Nadal awaits the victor of Marin Cilic versus Casper Ruud to contest his 14th career final at Roland Garros.

