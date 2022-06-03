Top
Alexander Zverev Roland Garros 2022
Alexander Zverev, ATP Tennis Players, Rafa Nadal, Roland Garros, Tennis News, Tennis Tournaments

‘Unbelievable’ Alexander Zverev run abruptly ended by ‘very sad’ injury during incredible Rafael Nadal encounter

1 Share

Alexander Zverev has suffered an unexpected twist of fate in a titanic tussle with Rafael Nadal, rolling his ankle before being forced to retire. 

The world number three and the 13-time Roland Garros champion began the match with an astounding set that lasted nearly 100 minutes.

Nadal eventually clinched it 10-8 in a tiebreaker after saving four sets points from 6-2 down.

Incredibly, despite the match only being at 7-6, 6-5, the time on court had already reached more than three hours.

That is when Zverev rolled his ankle out wide on a passing forehand that missed wide to give Nadal the game.

The German screamed out in pain, and it was imminently clear that the match was all but over.

After being taken off court in a wheelchair, Zverev returned on crutches soon after, embracing Nadal after conceding the contest.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: “It’s very tough and very sad for him.

“He was playing an unbelievable tournament.

“For the moment he was very unlucky.

“The only thing that I am sure of is that he is going to win not one but many more than one [Slam].

“So I wish him all the very best and a very fast recovery.”

Extrapolating out the first two sets, had this match gone all the way to a decider, it could easily have lasted over six hours.

Nadal added: “It was a super tough match.

“Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set.”

Nadal awaits the victor of Marin Cilic versus Casper Ruud to contest his 14th career final at Roland Garros.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Roland Garros 2022
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff ‘best chance at great WTA rivalry’ declares Slam doubles legend
Iga Swiatek vs Coco gauff Roland Garros final 2022
Roland Garros final preview: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Amelie Mauresmo Roland Garros 2022
Roland Garros director Amelie Mauresmo apologises for but defends ‘out of context’ comments
Andy Murray inspired by Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic Roland Garros
Andy Murray inspired by Roland Garros runs of rivals Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic
Iga Swiatek Roland Garros
‘Really important for me’ – Iga Swiatek discusses the importance of sports psychology in the sport
iga Swiatek Daria Kasatkina Roland Garros 2022
Iga Swiatek extends winning streak to reach second Roland Garros final

Alexander Zverev Roland Garros 2022
1 Share
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap