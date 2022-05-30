Top
Stefanos Tsitsipas Roland Garros 2022
Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled in biggest upset yet at Roland Garros 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas will not reach back-to-back Roland Garros finals after being upset by young rising star Holger Rune in the fourth round. 

Drawn in the opposite half to tournament favourites Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, the Greek was tipped as the man to book his spot in the final from his half.

But Rune, 19, had other ideas as the young Dane stepped up to the plate to overcome Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

When Marion Bartoli asked how he felt, the teen responded: “I have an unbelievable feeling right now.

“I was so nervous at the end.

“But the crowd was amazing for me the whole match, the whole tournament.

“I’m so grateful so happy to play on this court.

“You guys are amazing!”

This was only a sixth Slam main draw match of Rune’s young career, making his Roland Garros debut and just his third Major appearance.

In fact, Rune had not won a Slam main draw match prior to arriving in Paris.

The day was historic not just for Rune but also for his nation of Denmark.

At the expense of Tsitsipas, he is the first Dane to reach the quarter-finals of Roland Garros since 1925, almost 100 years ago.

Rune came into Roland Garros ranked at a career-high 40th in the world.

Now, the 330 points he gains from reaching the quarter-finals will catapult him into the top 30 for the first time to 28th in the current live rankings.

Next up, the young star will play his part in an all-Scandinavian quarter-final against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

