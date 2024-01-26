Top
Jannik Sinner Australian Open
Three remarkable Jannik Sinner stats following Australian Open Novak Djokovic win


It would take a brave person to bet against Jannik Sinner right now, wouldn’t it? He’s beaten Novak Djokovic in Australia and that’s not an easy thing to do.

It’s not a one-off either. He also beat Djokovic at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup as well, and all within the last three months.

More to the point, his tennis has been scintillating to watch. Djokovic was far from his best against the Italian at the Australian Open, but he was still Djokovic. You still require a certain level to beat him.

Just how remarkable was it, though? Let’s take a look at three stats to come out of the match.

2,195

Sometimes, statistics in tennis come up that are so remarkable that you wonder how there can’t be some higher power and plan involved.

For a few years now, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been the players tipped to rise to the top and ultimately replace Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz got there a little sooner, and he already has two Grand Slam titles to his name. The second of those came when he beat Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

That result ended a huge winning streak for Djokovic. It had been 2,195 days since he lost at the tournament.

Sinner’s win over Djokovic was not in the final, of course, but it was still a significant breakthrough and it ended another long Djokovic winning streak. You guessed it… it had been exactly 2,195 days since his last defeat on Rod Laver Arena.

Spooky!

0

Sinner beating Djokovic is not all that remarkable in itself. He has made a bit of a habit of it in the last few months.

The Italian came out on top against Djokovic in the round robin stage of the ATP Finals in Turin in November, although he did lose the final to him.

He then beat him again at the Davis Cup Finals, both in singles and doubles. So, while you never expect Djokovic to lose, Sinner beating him is far from unprecedented.

What was completely unprecedented about this one was that it was the first time ever at a Grand Slam that Djokovic failed to create a break point in a completed match.

He played 19 receiving games against Sinner and didn’t get a single look at a break point. That’s tough to get your head around given it’s Djokovic we are talking about.

4

Anyone can beat anyone in tennis, you just need one of your good days to coincide with one of your opponent’s bad ones.

However, that is not what we are seeing with Sinner. With Sinner we are seeing consistent winning against the best in the world.

His win over Djokovic in Melbourne was the sixth time he has played a world number one. Five of them came against Djokovic and one against Alcaraz.

Of those six, he has won four. In fact, only Rafael Nadal (5) won more of his first six matches against world number ones.

