‘There is no limit!’ – Iga Swiatek confident there’s more to come after sealing 14th consecutive win

As she vies to complete the ‘Sunshine Double,’ Iga Swiatek feels confident that she “can keep her run going” and feels “more prepared” now than when she won the French Open.

New women’s World number one Iga Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals of this week’s Miami Open after beating Cori Gauff in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Despite a promising start from the American youngster, Swiatek dominance shone through as Gauff faded in the second set where she was broken to love twice.

Swiatek’s domineering run at the Miami Open means she has now gone 14 games without a loss and has only dropped four sets across this run.

Her Miami campaign comes after she won the previous two masters events in the Qatar Open and Indian Wells. This means Swiatek is vying to become just the fourth ever woman to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ and the first since Victoria Azarenka in 2016.

In her on-court interview, Swiatek said “I’m really happy, I can keep going.

“It’s the first time I have a streak like that (14 matches) so I don’t know where my limit is. I try to think there is no limit.

“Last night was tough doing recovery with such a crazy schedule, it’s tough and stressful, but I am happy I could cut this off and prepare for the match.”

Speaking to reporters after the win, Swiatek compared her two major accomplishments.

She said “there’s more excitement, because after winning Roland Garros – I can actually compare these two experiences, it’s like on the same level – I felt a lot of doubt and I didn’t really know what’s going to happen and how I’m going to handle that.

“But right now I feel more prepared and I feel like I’m in a better place. So there is more excitement and more satisfaction and actually positive thoughts and emotions. Because after Roland Garros, it was really a mess,” the Polish star revealed.

“After Roland Garros, we also started to kind of prepare for the success, and … there are going to be tough moments and there is going to be a huge amount of pressure.

“I have been doing well cutting off the expectations from the outside. It was always, for me, harder to deal with my own expectations that I had for myself.”

