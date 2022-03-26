Iga Swiatek replaces Ash Barty as new World number one to make even more Polish history

Iga Swiatek has replaced the recently-retired Ash Barty as the new World number one and has become the first ever Polish player to achieve the prestigious mantle.

Earlier this week, three-time Grand Slam icon and reigning World number one Ash Barty sent shockwaves through the sporting world when she announced her decision to retire aged just 25 years old, at the peak of her powers.

As a result of such an unprecedented move, Barty received an outpouring of support as tributes began to roll in from players both past and present.

Barty’s retirement from the WTA Tour and in turn the WTA rankings has blown the women’s circuit wide open. There are a number of players within the World’s top ten that are only separated by a couple of hundred points.

Before her retirement, Barty stood in a league of her own with 7980 points whilst Swiatek was the next closest player in second with 5776 points.

To back up last week’s Indian Wells Masters win, Swiatek has started her Miami Open campaign in emphatic fashion by beating Victorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0.

With this win, Swiatek will be mathematically confirmed as the new World number one in the next rankings update.

At just 19 years old, the young Pole became the first ever Polish player to win a Grand Slam at the 2020 French Open. She has now become the first Polish player across both the Men’s and Women’s tours to become a singles World number one, aged 20.

The retiring Barty recently sung the praises of her successor, saying “if it is Iga, there is no better person. She’s an incredible person, a great player. The way she’s brought this fresh, fearless energy on to the court has been incredible. She thoroughly deserves it.”

Speaking after sealing the all-important win, Swiatek remained calm and level-headed, saying “right now I am really satisfied and proud of myself. My tennis is going the right way.

“My goal right now is going to be to actually stay in that place and continue what I was doing.

“Even though everything around [this] is pretty special right now and people are really pumped up, I just want to stay cool and play this tournament well.

“There is going to be time for celebrations but right now we’ve got to focus on work.”

@iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱

