Wimbledon 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

It is almost time for Wimbledon once again, with the 2024 Championships set to be even bigger and better than ever.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information you need to know ahead of the 137th edition of the prestigious event:

When is Wimbledon 2024?

The singles main draw at The Championships will get underway on Monday 1st July, with the tournament concluding on Sunday 14th July headlined by the men’s singles final.

There will also be a blockbuster singles final on Saturday 13th July with the women taking centre stage, alongside doubles and wheelchair action.

Doubles gets underway on Wednesday 3rd July, with junior competition beginning on Saturday 6th July and an expanded doubles field starting on Tuesday 9th July.

Play on most courts will begin at 11am BST, with Centre Court and Court No.1 beginning at the later times of 1:30pm and 1:00pm, respectively.

For more information on the schedule for Wimbledon this year, visit the official website here.

The Championships 2024. One thing is for certain – it will be Always Like Never Before ✨#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 10, 2024

Where is Wimbledon held?

The All England Club is once again playing host to The Wimbledon Championships, as it has done since 1877.

There are a total of 46 tennis courts on the grounds of The All England Club, consisting of 18 grass matchcourts, 20 grass practice courts and eight clay courts.

Of the 18 matchcourts, there are three showcourts in the form of Centre Court (14,979 seats), Court No.1 (12,345 seats) and Court No.2 (4,000 seats).

Both Centre Court and Court No.1 have retractable roofs in case of any rain, which is often needed in England!

Who is playing at Wimbledon 2024?

Both men’s and women’s singles draws consist of 128 players, made up of 104 direct entries based off ranking, 16 qualifiers and eight wildcards, with the top 32 ranked players being seeded.

The men’s singles field is headlined by world No.1 and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, who is coming off the back of winning his first grass court title in Halle.

Thank you Halle! A special week with lots of positives ???? Now time for ????????, see you soon @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BglPeqqRM9 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) June 23, 2024

Sinner’s best previous result at Wimbledon came last year. when he reached the semi-finals before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is the second seed for the tournament that he has won on seven previous occasions, bidding to equal record holder and former rival Roger Federer.

There were doubts over whether the Serbian would participate at Wimbledon this year, after undergoing knee surgery just three weeks ago, however the 37-year-old has been practicing at The All England Club this week.

Last year Djokovic’s Wimbledon winning streak came to an end at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz, who will be looking to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time in his career.

However, Alcaraz saw his 13-match grass court winning streak come to an end last week at the hands of new British No.1 Jack Draper at Queen’s Club.

Some of the other top seeds in the men’s field include Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Queen’s champion Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

The only other former champion on the entry list is Andy Murray, who is currently in a race against time to be fit for the event after undergoing a back procedure on Saturday.

It is likely to be the final Wimbledon of Murray’s career, with the Brit openly admitting that he is more likely to just play doubles with his brother Jamie.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all-British lineup including 2023 Wimbledon boys champion Henry Searle, Liam Broady, Billy Harris, Paul Jubb, Charles Broom, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery and Nottingham Open winner Jacob Fearnley.

The initial wild cards for The Championships 2024 have been announced ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 19, 2024

Iga Swiatek is the top seed once again in the women’s field, coming in on 19-match winning streak after lifting her fourth Roland Garros title.

Despite this, the Pole has not played a single grass court match heading into Wimbledon and is yet to surpass the quarter-finals at SW19.

Coco Gauff is the second seed at a major tournament for the first time in her career, at the same event where she made her Grand Slam main draw debut as a 15-year-old back in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina are two of the other top seeds, however both have health concerns after retiring in Berlin due to a shoulder injury and illness, respectively.

5️⃣ Grand Slams in this picture ???? Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were on the practice court together at #Wimbledon ???? pic.twitter.com/vxtxhhK35o — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 26, 2024

Marketa Vondrousova shocked the world last year after winning her maiden major at Wimbledon, despite having never won a match at the tournament prior to 2023.

The Czech woman has had less to ideal preparation ahead of her title defence, after retiring from her second round match in Berlin following a fall on the German grass.

Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur in the final last year, with the Tunisian hoping for third time lucky after losing in both the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon singles finals.

Other top seeds include Berlin Open winner Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Qinwen Zheng, Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Danielle Collins and Karolina Muchova.

Women’s wildcards have been given to Grand Slam champions including 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber, former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, as well as other Brits including Heather Watson, Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki and Birmingham Open runner-up Ajla Tomljanovic.

Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu have been awarded wild cards for the main draw at #Wimbledon ???????? pic.twitter.com/MtURAx83Y7 — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 19, 2024

How many ranking points are on offer at the Wimbledon 2024?

With Wimbledon being a Grand Slam event, there are huge ranking points on the line from qualifying all the way to winning the title.

Here is a breakdown of points for all the various different events:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 128 Q Q3 Q2 Q1 Men’s singles 2000 1300 800 400 200 100 50 10 30 16 8 0 Men’s doubles 1200 720 360 180 90 0 N/A Women’s singles 1300 780 430 240 130 70 10 40 30 20 2 Women’s doubles 10 N/A

Wheelchair

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q3 Boys’ Singles 1000 600 370 200 100 45 30 20 Girls’ Singles Boys’ Doubles 750 450 275 150 75 — — — Girls’ Doubles — — —

Juniors

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Q Q3 Boys’ singles 1000 600 370 200 100 45 30 20 Girls’ singles Boys’ doubles 750 450 275 150 75 — — — Girls’ doubles — — —

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2024?

Wimbledon is offering a total £50,000,000 at the 2024 Championships, which is an 11.86% increase from last year’s event.

And here is a breakdown of all the different prize money offerings:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 128 Q3 Q2 Q1 Singles £2,700,000 £1,400,000 £715,000 £375,000 £226,000 £143,000 £93,000 £60,000 £40,000 £25,000 £15,000 Doubles * £650,000 £330,000 £167,000 £84,000 £42,000 £25,000 £15,750 — — — — Mixed Doubles * £130,000 £65,000 £33,000 £17,000 £8,500 £4,250 — — — — — Wheelchair Singles £65,000 £34,000 £23,000 £15,500 £10,000 — — — — — — Wheelchair Doubles * £28,000 £14,000 £8,500 £5,250 — — — — — — — Quad Singles £65,000 £34,000 £23,000 £15,500 — — — — — — — Quad Doubles * £28,000 £14,000 £8,500 — — — — — — — —

*Per team

Last year’s Wimbledon winners

Novak Djokovic had won the last four Wimbledon titles heading into the 2023 final, but Carlos Alcaraz had other ideas and beat the Serbian in a five set thriller on Centre Court.

In the women’s singles final, it was heartbreak once again for Ons Jabeur after suffering a straight sets defeat at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova.

There was also history made in the juniors events last year, as Henry Searle became the first British winner of the Wimbledon boys title since 1962.

Here are all 15 of the champions and runners-up from Wimbledon in 2023:

Event Champion Runner-up Men’s Singles Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Women’s Singles Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur Men’s Doubles Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos Women’s Doubles Hsieh Su-wei & Barbora Strycova Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens Mixed Doubles Lyudmyla Kichenok & Mate Pavic Xu Yifan & Joran Vliegen Wheelchair Men’s Singles Tokito Oda Alfie Hewett Wheelchair Women’s Singles Diede de Groot Jiske Griffioen Quad Wheelchair Singles Niels Vink Heath Davidson Wheelchair Men’s Doubles Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid Takuya Miki & Tokito Oda Wheelchair Women’s Doubles Diede de Groot & Jiske Griffioen Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane Quad Wheelchair Doubles Sam Schroeder & Niels Vink Heath Davidson & Robert Shaw Boys’ Singles Henry Searle Yaroslav Demin Girls’ Singles Clervie Ngounoue Nikola Bartunkova Boys’ Doubles Jakub Filip & Gabriele Vulpitta Branko Duric & Arthur Gea Girls’ Doubles Alena Kovackova & Laura Samsonova

How can you watch Wimbledon 2024?

You can watch the Wimbledon Championships on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, and on ESPN in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the iconic grass court major in your location, visit the official tournament website here.

READ MORE: Andy Murray will make Wimbledon decision ‘as late as possible’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner