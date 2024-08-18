Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch US Open Qualifying, ATP Winston-Salem and much more!

The main draw of the final Grand Slam tournament of 2024 may still be a week away, but US Open qualifying is just on the horizon for players looking to grab a career boosting spot into the 128-player field.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch that as well as three main tour events next week:

How can you watch US Open Qualifying?

Sometimes with all of the attention being on the top ranked players, Grand Slam qualifying can easily get forgotten about, despite their still being some big names vying for a main draw spot.

And that is the case at the US Open once again, with former top 10 players Diego Schwartzman, Richard Gasquet and Lucas Pouille all featuring in the men’s qualifying draw.

Schwartzman is a two-time quarter-finalist in New York, and the Argentine will be looking for one final run at what will be the his last US Open.

Welcoming Diego Schwartzman back to the US Open and wishing him a happy birthday! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/8rUJLVXZlQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 16, 2024

There are also some exciting young talents featuring in the men’s qualifying field including 17-year-old Joao Fonseca, who claimed his first Challenger title in Lexington earlier this month.

The women’s qualifying draw also features some eye-catching names including Alycia Parks, Jil Teichmann, Kristina Mladenovic and Heather Watson.

Although qualifying rarely produces the eventual champion, Emma Raducanu proved that it is possible at this very tournament only three years ago.

You can watch US Open qualifying on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, and on ESPN in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the preliminary stage of the New York major in your location, visit the official US Open website here.

How can you watch WTA Monterrey?

The highest calibre tour-level event of the week is in Monterrey, which has been moved in the calendar from March to August and upgraded to a WTA 500 level tournament.

Danielle Collins is the top seed for this event, as she looks to enjoy the final few months of what has been the best and last season of the American’s career.

There are also two former Monterrey winners featuring in the draw in the forms of record four-time champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2020 victor Elina Svitolina.

Some of the other top seeds at the Mexican tournament are Emma Navarro, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Linda Noskova and Yulia Putintseva.

You can watch the Monterrey Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the newly upgraded tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Winston-Salem?

The single main ATP Tour event of the week takes place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the 55th edition of the tournament.

Defending champion Sebastian Baez is the top seed for the ATP 250 tournament, with the Argentine looking to retain a title for the first time in his career.

However, he will face tough competition from the likes of compatriots Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Mariano Navone, as well as Luciano Darderi, Nuno Borges and Lorenzo Sonego.

Adrian Mannarino is a former champion in Winston-Salem and sits as the fourth seed for the tournament this year, but the Frenchman is currently on a nine-match losing streak dating back to the beginning of the grass court season.

Pablo Carreno-Busta is the other previous champion in the singles draw, as the former top 10 player looks to continue his return to form and fitness after receiving a wildcard for the tournament he won back in 2016.

The other wildcards were awarded to American’s Reilly Opelka and Chris Eubanks, as they look to gain some last-minute hard court practice ahead of their home major.

You can watch the Winston-Salem Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. You can also watch the tournament on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the American hard court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Cleveland?

The final main tour event of the week is in the form of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland, which will host only its fourth edition this year.

Last year, Sara Sorribes Tormo gained access to the main draw as a lucky loser and went all the way to lifting the title.

The Spaniard returns to Cleveland again to defend her title, but will face stern competition from the likes of top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Wildcards have been exclusively awarded to American players in the form of Lauren Davis, McCartney Kessler and Katrina Scott.

You can watch Tennis in the Land on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

