Monterrey Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

With the main draw of the US Open just over a week away, the Monterrey Open 2024 is one of the last opportunities for WTA players to get some hard court practice in ahead of the New York major.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information you need to know about the newly upgraded tournament:

When is the Monterrey Open 2024?

The main draw of the Monterrey Open gets underway on Monday 19th August, with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Saturday 24th August.

Play on most days gets underway at 3:30pm local time (10:30pm BST), with finals day starting at the later time of 5:30pm in Mexico (12:30am BST).

Qualifying got underway earlier today (Saturday 17th August), and will be concluded on Sunday 18th August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abierto GNP Seguros (@abiertognpseguros)

Where is the Monterrey Open held?

Since 2014, the Monterrey Open has been held at the Club Sonoma after relocating from the Sierra Madre Club.

The venue brands itself as ‘the largest exclusive tennis facility in Latin America’, with the main GNP Seguros Stadium able to hold more than 4,000 spectators.

Who is playing at the Monterrey Open 2024?

Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini was meant to be the top seed for the tournament in Monterrey, but the Italian has suggested that she has withdrawn from the tournament via a recent social media post.

This leaves Danielle Collins as the top seed for the WTA 500 event, with the World No.10 looking to play her first tournament since retiring at the Paris Olympic Games.

Some of the other top seeds in the singles field include Emma Navarro, Ekaterina Alexandrova and 2020 champion Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina is not the only former champion remaining in the draw, with record four-time winner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also featuring.

Pavlyuchenkova was first victorious in Monterrey back in 2010, and will be looking for a fifth title 14 years later.

There are currently no main draw wildcards announced, but we will have them for you as soon as they are!

How many ranking points are on offer at the Monterrey Open 2024?

Not only is the Monterrey Open taking a different place in a different part of calendar this year, but it has also been upgraded from a WTA 250 to a WTA 500 level tournament.

Here is a breakdown of the points of the points on offer in Monterrey over the next week:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 500 325 195 108 60 1 25 13 1 Doubles 500 325 195 108 1 – – – –

What is the prize money for the Monterrey Open 2024?

As expected due to its upgrade in status, the Monterrey Open sees a huge increase in total prize money for the 2024 tournament with a 256% increase to $922,573.

And here is how players can get a hold of a share of that:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Singles $142,000 $57,655 $51,204 $26,955 $13,710 $9,830 $8,060 $4,835 Doubles* $47,390 $28,720 $16,430 $8,510 $5,140 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Monterrey Open

Last year, Donna Vekic beat Caroline Garcia in a tight three set final to clinch the tournament that was held in March 2023, while Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez clinched the doubles crown.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles champions in Monterrey:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champion’s 2014 Ana Ivanovic Darija Jurak & Megan Moulton-Levy 2015 Timea Bacsinszky Gabriela Dabrowski & Alicja Rosolska 2016 Heather Watson Anabel Medina Garrigues & Arantxa Parra Santonja 2017 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4) Nao Hibino & Alicja Rosolska (2) 2018 Garbine Muguruza Naomi Broady & Sara Sorribes Tormo 2019 Garbine Muguruza (2) Asia Muhammad & Maria Sanchez 2020 Elina Svitolina Kateryna Bondarenko & Sharon Fichman 2021 Leylah Fernandez Caroline Dolehide & Asia Muhammad (2) 2022 Leylah Fernandez (2) Catherine Harrison & Sabrina Santamaria 2023 Donna Vekic Yuliana Lizarazo & María Paulina Pérez

How can you watch the Monterrey Open 2024?

You can watch the Monterrey Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how you can watch the Mexican tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

READ NEXT: Nick Kyrgios reacts to ‘horrible call’ in Cincinnati Masters controversy

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner