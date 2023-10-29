Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the WTA Finals and the Paris Masters!

The 2023 tennis season may be approaching the latter stages, but the events just keep getting bigger and this week is no different with both the WTA Finals and Paris Masters taking place.

If you want to see the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, then we at Tennishead have got all the information you need:

How to watch the WTA Finals?

The top eight singles players and doubles teams from the 2023 season are set to do battle at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Lead by world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are all vying for an incredibly attractive potential $2,268,000 in prize money and 1,500 ranking points.

However, they will face tough competition from Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, as well as Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari.

Both Gauff and Pegula will be performing double duty in Cancun, as they also qualified for the doubles tournament.

You can watch the WTA Finals on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the Paris Masters (ATP Masters 1000)?

The Paris Masters are the final ATP tournament of this level in 2023, as top players battle for precious points to confirm their qualification to the year-end ATP Finals in Turin next month.

Despite having already qualified for Turin, Novak Djokovic returns in the French capital, as he aims to win a record seventh title at the tournament he was first victorious at in 2009.

However, the world No.1 will face tough competition from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Holger Rune, who is now working with Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker.

You can watch the Paris Masters on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information click here to visit the ATP website.

