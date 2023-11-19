Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the Davis Cup Finals

A new world champion will be crowned in Malaga next week, as the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie represent their respective countries at the Davis Cup Finals.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information for you to be able to watch the prestigious event:

How can you watch the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

The Davis Cup Finals actually began back in September with the group stage, and we are now left with eight nations for the knockout stages in Malaga.

In this lineup are six former champions of the iconic tournament, including defending champions Canada, alongside the Netherlands and surprise package Finland, who knocked out 32-time champions USA back in September.

World No.1 Djokovic has openly spoke about his desire to regain the Davis Cup for Serbia this year, who are taking on Great Britain in their quarter-final.

Fans were hoping for a rematch between Djokovic and former rival Andy Murray, however the Brit has been forced to withdraw due to a minor shoulder injury.

However, before the Serb can turn his attention to representing his nation, he will need to focus on the final of the ATP Finals against Jannik Sinner, who is part of Italy’s lineup for their tie against the Netherlands.

The two other ties in the quarter-final lineup are defending champions Canada against aforementioned underdogs Finland, and 2022 runners-up Australia taking on Czechia.

You can watch all of Great Britain’s ties and the Davis Cup Finals final on the BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

To watch the entire tournament in Malaga subscribe to Tennis Channel International.

READ MORE – Davis Cup Finals 2023 Preview: A guide to the ‘Final 8’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner