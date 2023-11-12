Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the ATP Finals

All eyes will be on the ATP Finals in Turin next week, as the top eight singles and doubles players from the season battle it out for one of the most coveted prizes in the sport.

And here is how you watch the iconic year-end tournament:

How to watch the ATP Finals?

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the ATP Finals for a 16th time, with only Roger Federer making more appearances (17), and the Serb is eyeing a record seventh title.

Coming into the tournament as the defending champion, Djokovic would likely have expected more of a challenge from Carlos Alcaraz to become year-end No.1.

However, recent results mean that the 24-time major winner needs only one round-robin victory to confirm his status as the top overall player from 2023.

It is a completely new experience for the aforementioned Alcaraz, who is making his debut at the ATP Finals after withdrawing from the tournament last year due to injury.

The Spaniard has been placed into the ‘red group’ alongside former champions Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, as well as Andrey Rublev, who he has never played against in an ATP match before.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the other previous winner of the ATP Finals and accompanies Djokovic in the ‘green group’, with Italian home favourite Jannik Sinner and tournament debutant Holger Rune also present.

The doubles tournament is lead by No.1 seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, with British interests in the forms of Neal Skupski, who will partner Wesley Koolhof for their final tournament together, and Joe Salisbury, who comes into the tournament as defending champion alongside Rajeev Ram.

You can watch all of the action unfold at the ATP Finals on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the year-end tournament in your location, visit the event website here.

