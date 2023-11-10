ATP Finals 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The 2023 season will reach a crescendo next week, as the top singles players and doubles teams are set to do battle at the ATP Finals.

What are the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals are the season ending tournament for the men’s tennis tour, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the year.

Tokyo, Japan, hosted the first of this prestigious event back in 1970, with American Stan Smith winning both the singles and the doubles title alongside Arthur Ashe.

How do the ATP Finals work?

Both the singles and doubles tournaments are played in a round-robin format, with two groups consisting of four players/teams.

Each competitor will play one another, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals, where the top finisher from each group will play the second placed finisher in the other.

From this point, the semi-final and final matches will be played in a traditional knockout format.

When are the 2023 ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals are set to begin on Sunday 12th November, with the round-robin stage set to come to an end on Friday 17th November.

Day sessions for the round-robin matches will begin at 12pm local time (11am GMT), with night sessions starting at 6:30pm (5:30pm GMT).

This will be followed by the semi-finals and final taking place over the weekend of Saturday 18th November and Sunday 19th November.

Where are the 2023 ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals will take place in Turin for a third consecutive year, with the tournament set to be hosted at the Pala Alpitour until 2025.

With only one matchcourt needed for the year-end finale, the 16,600 seat venue is likely to be packed out to see the best tennis players in the world battle against each other.

Who is playing at the 2023 ATP Finals?

Novak Djokovic is looking to make history in his 16th appearance at the ATP Finals, with the defending champion eyeing a record seventh title at the year-end tournament.

The world No.1 can make history even by winning just one round-robin match, as that will confirm his status as year-end No.1 for an eighth time.

Other former champions that have qualified for the singles tournament once again are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Although he was the No.1 ranked player at the time of last year’s ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz had to miss the tournament in 2022 due to injury.

However, the Wimbledon champion is set to make his debut in Turin this year, as he looks to bounce back after losing his last two matches.

Home favourite Jannik Sinner has played at the ATP Finals before, but the Italian was drafted in as an alternate back in 2021, whereas this year he has automatically qualified as the fourth seed.

Holger Rune is the remaining debutant in the singles field, with the Dane being guided through his first ATP Finals experience by three-time champion Boris Becker.

Alternates in case of withdrawals are Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz.

Here are the two round-robin groups for the singles draw:

Green Group Red Group Novak Djokovic (1) Carlos Alcaraz (2) Jannik Sinner (4) Daniil Medvedev (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) Andrey Rublev (5) Holger Rune (8) Alexander Zverev (7)

There is British interest in the doubles tournament, with both Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury featuring once again.

Salisbury is looking to defend his title alongside American Rajeev Ram, however they will have their work cut out for them as only the sixth seeds this year.

Here are the two round-robin groups for the doubles draw:

Green Group Red Group Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (1) Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof (2) Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez (4) Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna (3) Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (5) Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (6) Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (7) Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (8)

How many ranking points are on offer at the 2023 ATP Finals?

Similarly to the WTA Finals, if a player manages to win five consecutive matches on the way to the title they will be rewarded with a colossal 1500 points.

However, something that is differing to the WTA tournament is that players are not rewarded with ranking points for round-robin defeats at the ATP Finals.

Here is the full ranking points breakdown:

Stage in tournament Ranking Points Undefeated Champion 1500 Final win 500 Semi-final win 400 Round-robin match win 200

What is the prize money for the 2023 ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals are offering record prize money this year, with a total of $15 million on offer to the respective singles and doubles players.

If anyone manages to achieve what Novak Djokovic did last year and become an undefeated champion, they will bank almost $5 million just for themselves.

Here is the full prize money breakdown:

Stage in tournament Singles Prize Money Doubles Prize Money* Undefeated Champion $4,801,500 $943,650 Final win $2,201,000 $351,000 Semi-final win $1,105,000 $175,650 Round-robin match win $390,000 $95,000 Participation fee $325,500 $132,000 Alternate $152,500 $50,850

*Per team

Previous winners of the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals final last year to win his sixth title, and first since 2015, with Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury claiming their maiden crown at the year-end tournament.

Here are the last 10 champions of the star-studded tournament:

Year Location Singles Winner Doubles Winners 2013 London, United Kingdom Novak Djokovic (3) David Marrero & Fernando Verdasco 2014 London, United Kingdom Novak Djokovic (4) Bob Bryan (4) & Mike Bryan (4) 2015 London, United Kingdom Novak Djokovic (5) Jean-Julien Rojer & Horia Tecau 2016 London, United Kingdom Andy Murray Henri Kontinen (1) & John Peers (1) 2017 London, United Kingdom Grigor Dimitrov Henri Kontinen (2) & John Peers (2) 2018 London, United Kingdom Alexander Zverev (1) Jack Sock & Mike Bryan (5) 2019 London, United Kingdom Stefanos Tsitsipas Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1) & Nicolas Mahut (1) 2020 London, United Kingdom Daniil Medvedev Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic 2021 Turin, Italy Alexander Zverev (2) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2) & Nicolas Mahut (2) 2022 Turin, Italy Novak Djokovic (6) Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Interesting facts about the ATP Finals

This year is the 54th edition of the ATP Finals singles tournament and 49th edition of the doubles format, so there are plenty of fascinating statistics to look back on:

Most singles titles: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic (6)

Most doubles titles: Peter Fleming and John McEnroe (7)

Oldest Champion: Novak Djokovic as a 35-year-old (2022)

Youngest Champion: John McEnroe as a 19-year-old (1978)

Lowest-Ranked Champion: David Nalbandian as world No.12 (2005)

Last Home Champion: Andy Murray in London (2016)

Most Appearances: Roger Federer (17)

Most Match Wins: Roger Federer (59)

How can you watch the 2023 ATP Finals?

You can watch the ATP Finals on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the year-end tournament in your location, visit the ATP Finals website here.

