Andy Murray Schedule: Where is the three-time Grand Slam champion attempting to return to form?

Andy Murray has been struggling for form in recent months, epitomised by his straight sets first round defeat at the Australian Open. But, can the three-time major winner have one final surge in the latter stages of his incredible career?

Murray has lost eight of his last nine matches, with the most recent coming earlier this week to Benoit Paire in Montpellier.

Following this defeat, some media outlets were questioning whether it was the beginning of the end of Murray’s 19-year professional career.

However, Murray defiantly responded and revealed that he ‘won’t quit’ without a fight, which is backed up by his busy schedule over the next couple of months.

Andy Murray Schedule

Murray needs wins to boost his confidence, which should be most probable at the ATP 250 tournaments with a favourable draw.

Here are the next five events that Murray is either confirmed or extremely likely to play:

Open 13 Provence: Marseille (ATP 250) – Begins 5th February

Qatar ExxonMobil Open: Doha (ATP 250) – Begins 19th February

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP 500) – Begins 26th February

BNP Paribas Open: Indian Wells (ATP 1000)* – Begins 6th March

Miami Open (ATP 1000)* – Begins 19th March

*Entry list not yet released, but very likely that Murray will enter these tournaments.

READ MORE: Andy Murray reveals he ‘won’t quit’ after recent run of poor form

How many points does Andy Murray have to defend?

With Murray not gaining many ranking points in recent months, it has left his current position (No.49) at risk, especially as he has to defend runner-up points from Doha last year.

Here is the total amount of ranking points that Murray has to defend over the next couple of months:

Doha 2023 – Finalist (140 points)

Indian Wells 2023 – Third Round (45 points)

Miami Open 2023 – First Round (10 points)

Total Ranking Points Murray has to defend upto and including Miami – 195 points

Maximum Ranking Points Murray can gain upto and including Miami 2024 – 3000 points

Minimum Ranking Points Murray can gain upto and including Miami 2024 – 20 points

READ NEXT – Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner