Geneva Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing & what is the prize money?

The Geneva Open is one of the last stops on the ATP Tour ahead of Roland Garros, with top stars looking to get some last-minute clay court practice in before the second major of the year.

And we, at Tennishead, have got everything you need to know about the prestigious Swiss tournament:

When is the Geneva Open 2024?

The Geneva Open gets underway on Sunday 19th May, concluding with both the singles and doubles finals on Saturday 25th May.

Play on most days will begin at 11:30am local time (10:30am BST), with night sessions starting at the later time of 6pm (5pm BST).

Qualifying will be conducted over the coming weekend (Saturday 18th May-Sunday 19th May).

Where is the Geneva Open held?

Once again the tournament will be held at the Geneva Tennis Club, overlooking the picturesque parks and harbour in the Swiss city.

Two courts are used for the main draw of the tournament, with Centre Court holding approximately 3,000 spectators.

Who is playing at the Geneva Open 2024?

The ATP 250 event in Geneva is headlined by world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who has accepted a late wildcard for the tournament.

Djokovic has suffered uncharacteristic losses at recent tournaments, and appears to be wanting some more match practice ahead of defending his Roland Garros title.

He will be joined by two-time former champion Casper Ruud, who saw his nine-match tournament winning streak coming to an end at the hands of eventual champion Nicolas Jarry last year.

Other top seeds joining Djokovic and Ruud include American’s Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, Sebastian Baez and British youngster Jack Draper.

Remaining Wildcards have been awarded to Andy Murray and 2021 runner-up Denis Shapovalov.

Murray made his return to action at the Bordeaux Challenger this week, after recovering from an ankle ligament injury, losing in the second round to Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

The former world No.1 will look to get some final clay court practice in ahead of what seems likely to be his final Roland Garros.

How many ranking points are on offer at the 2024 Geneva Open?

With the Paris Olympics race coming to an end after Roland Garros, ranking points are more precious than ever.

Here is a breakdown of those on offer at the ATP 250 event in Geneva:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 250 150 90 45 20 0 12 6 0 Doubles 0 — — — —

What is the prize money for the Geneva Open 2024?

There is a total €579,320 prize money on offer in Geneva, and here is how that is broken down for both the singles and doubles draws:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Q2 Q1 Singles €85,605 €49,940 €29,355 €17,010 €9,880 €6,035 €3,020 €1,645 Doubles* €29,740 €15,910 €9,330 €5,220 €3,070 — — —

Previous winners of the Geneva Open

Nicolas Jarry lost in the Geneva Open final back in 2019, but went one better last year after beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

The doubles title went to Jamie Murray and Michael Venus, with the latter claiming his second title at the tournament with a different partner.

Here are all of the singles and doubles winners in Geneva since the event returned to the main tour back in 2015:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2015 Thomaz Bellucci Juan Sebastian Cabral & Robert Farah 2016 Stan Wawrinka Steve Johnson & Sam Querrey 2017 Stan Wawrinka (2) Jean-julien Rojer & Horia Tecau 2018 Marton Fucsovics Oliver Marach (2) & Mate Pavic (1) 2019 Alexander Zverev Oliver Marach (2) & Mate Pavic (2) 2020 No tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic 2021 Casper Ruud John Peers & Michael Venus 2022 Casper Ruud (2) Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (3) 2023 Nicolas Jarry Jamie Murray & Michael Venus (2)

How can you watch the Geneva Open 2024?

You can watch the Geneva Open on Sky Sports or Now TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the clay court event in in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

