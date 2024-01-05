Adelaide International 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The Australian Open is fastly approaching, and the Adelaide International is the biggest tournament for players to get some final match practice in ahead of the first major of the year.

And we, at Tennishead, have everything you need to know ahead of the ATP and WTA tournaments:

When is the 2024 Adelaide International?

The Adelaide International consists of a WTA 500 and ATP 250 event, with both beginning on Monday 8th January, before the tournament concludes on Saturday 13th January.

Day sessions begin at 11am local time (12:30am GMT), with the night session starting at a later time of 6:30pm (10am GMT).

Qualifying for both draws will be conducted over the coming weekend (Saturday 6th January & Sunday 7th January).

Where is the 2024 Adelaide International held?

The Adelaide International is played on outdoor hardcourts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, which has hosted the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2020.

There are a total of five match courts at the complex, which is headlined by a centre court that can hold upto 6,500 spectators and possesses a canopy-roof structure.

Who is playing at the 2024 Adelaide International?

The WTA 500 tournament has the stronger field, with four top 10 players in the form of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

There are no former champions in the women’s draw this year, with 2022 winner Madison Keys pulling out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

However, the aforementioned Rybakina is a former finalist and Daria Kasatkina was runner-up to Belinda Bencic last year.

One of the wildcards has been awarded to former Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic, who is continuing her progress after spending most of 2023 on the injury sidelines.

The ATP 250 tournament has American Tommy Paul as the top seed, as he looks to win his second career title.

Other top ranked entrants include Nicolas Jarry, Ugo Humbert, Sebastian Korda, Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Baez.

Korda was inches away from winning the title last year, but could not take his championship point opportunity against Novak Djokovic.

There is one former champion in the draw though, with Adelaide-born Thanasi Kokkinakis being given a wildcard to gain entry into the main draw.

How many ranking points are on offer at the 2024 Adelaide International?

Due to the men’s and women’s tournaments being at different levels, there are varying ranking points on offer.

Here is the full breakdown:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Q Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles 250 165 100 50 25 0 13 7 0 Men’s Doubles 150 90 45 20 — — — Women’s Singles 500 325 195 108 60 1 25 13 1 Women’s Doubles 1 — — — —

What is the prize money for the 2024 Adelaide International?

It is currently unknown as to what the prize money breakdown for the women’s tournament is, but the total prize pot for both the WTA singles and doubles events is $922,573.

For the men’s singles and doubles tournaments, the total prize money is $661,585 and here is a breakdown of that:

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Men’s Singles $100,665 $58,720 $34,510 $19,995 $11,610 $7,095 Men’s Doubles $34,600 $18,000 $9,500 $5,300 $1,900 $1,620

Previous winners of the Adelaide International

The Adelaide International began four years ago, with Ash Barty and Andrey Rublev as the inaugural singles champions.

Barty went onto become the win a second singles title in 2022, as well as becoming doubles champion alongside Storm Hunter.

In both 2022 and 2023, there was an Adelaide International 1 and Adelaide International 2, meaning that there are currently two reigning champions for both the men’s and women’s events.

The Adelaide International 1 saw two very strong singles champions last year, with both Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic using their success at the tournament to go on and win the Australian Open.

Here is the full list of former champions:

Year WTA Singles Champion WTA Doubles Champions ATP Singles Champion ATP Doubles Champions 2020 Ashleigh Barty Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Xu Yifan Andrey Rublev Maximo Gonzales & Fabrice Martin 2021 Iga Swiatek Alexa Guarachi & Desirae Krawczyk Not held Not held 2022 (1) Ashleigh Barty (2) Ashleigh Barty & Storm Hunter Gael Monfils Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan 2022 (2) Madison Keys Eri Hozumi & Makoto Ninomiya Thanasi Kokkinakis Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski 2023 (1) Aryna Sabalenka Asia Muhammad & Taylor Townsend Novak Djokovic Lloyd Glasspool & Harri Heliovaara 2023 (2) Belinda Bencic Luisa Stefani & Taylor Townsend (2) Soon-woo Kwon Marcelo Arevalo & Jean-Julien Rojer

How can you watch the 2024 Adelaide International?

You can watch both Adelaide International events on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

To find out how to watch the men’s tournament in your location, visit the ATP website here.

