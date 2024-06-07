Libema Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

There is no time to rest in tennis with attention quickly turning to the grass court season, and the Libema Open is one of the standout events coming up.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information about the joint ATP and WTA tournament:

When is the Libema Open 2024?

The main draw of the Libema Open begins on Monday 10th June, with the tournament concluding on Sunday 16th June with both the men’s (11am BST) and women’s singles (Not before 1:30pm BST) finals. Doubles finals will take place the day prior on Saturday 15th June.

Play on most days will begin at 11am local time (10am BST), with the qualifying draw set to be conducted over the coming weekend.

Where is the Libema Open held?

The Libema Open takes place in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, on the outdoor grass courts at the Autotron Rosmalen.

There are a total of seven match courts on the complex, headlined by the aptly named Centre Court, with the site also featuring four practice courts.

Who is playing at the Libema Open 2024?

As previously mentioned, there are both men’s and women’s events taking place at the Libema Open, with 28 players in the ATP singles draw, compared to 32 in WTA singles.

Alex de Minaur is the top seed in the men’s field, after Daniil Medvedev elected to withdraw from the event, with the Australian coming off the back of his best ever result at Roland Garros.

The 25-year-old will be joined by other top seeds including Tommy Paul, Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov and last year’s runner-up Jordan Thompson.

Although not a top seed, the Libema Open also sees the return of former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, who has not played since Indian Wells.

There are also three former champions in the field including Adrian Mannarino, as well as home players Tallon Griekspoor and Tim van Rijthoven, with the latter needing a wildcard to gain access into the main draw.

Van Rijthoven is one of two Dutch players to receive an initial wildcard, with former world No.22 Botic Van de Zandschulp being awarded the other.

The women’s draw sees Jessica Pegula returning to action, after the American missed most of the clay court season including Roland Garros due to injury.

Ekaterina Alexandrova is returning to the WTA 250 tournament as the third seed and two-time defending champion, searching for form after a poor clay court season, having lost seven of her last eight matches.

Other top seeds competing at the Dutch grass tournament include Liudmila Samsonova, Elise Mertens and 2023 finalist Veronika Kudermetova.

However, perhaps the biggest name in the entire field is that of Naomi Osaka, who has received a wildcard for her first grass court event since Wimbledon 2019.

And the four-time Grand Slam champion will be hoping for more of the tennis that saw her push Iga Swiatek on the verge of defeat at Roland Garros last week.

Dutch player Suzan Lamens is the recipient of the only other wildcard to be awarded so far, with 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu continuing her comeback by the way of a protected ranking.

How many ranking points are on offer at the Libema Open 2024?

With Wimbledon only weeks away, the desire for ranking points is high with players wanting to get into those all important seeded spots.

Here is a breakdown of the various ranking points on offer in ‘s-Hertogenbosch over the next week:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles 250 165 100 50 25 0 13 7 0 Women’s Singles 250 163 98 54 30 1 18 12 1 Men’s Doubles 250 150 90 45 0 – – – – Women’s Doubles 250 163 98 54 1 – – – –

What is the prize money for the Libema Open 2024?

There is a total of €965,000 on offer for all four events at the Libema Open this year, with €690,135 of that going to the ATP tournaments and the remaining €274,865 going to the WTA events.

Unfortunately there is currently not any breakdown of the women’s prize money available, but here is how the men’s prize offerings can be earned:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles €104,985 €61,235 €36,000 €20,860 €12,110 €7,400 €3,700 €2,020 Men’s Doubles* €36,470 €19,510 €11,440 €6,390 €3,770 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Libema Open

With the event being held in the Netherlands, the tournament has been dominated by home players in the past couple of years in the men’s events.

Last year saw Tallon Griekspoor take the reigns from compatriot Tim van Rijthoven, after beating Jordan Thompson in the final.

There has also been recent Dutch success in the doubles draw, with Wesley Koolhof winning the title alongside Brit Neal Skupski in both 2022 and 2023.

However, this year Koolhof will be going for the hat-trick with his new doubles partner, Nikola Mektic.

Since the Libema Open returned following the coronavirus pandemic, Ekaterina Alexandrova has been the only winner of the women’s singles tournament.

Last year saw Alexandrova fight back to beat her Russian compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in a third set tie-break to clinch the title.

Here are all the past 10 winners of the joint event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch:

Year Men’s Singles Champion Women’s Singles Champion Men’s Doubles Champions Women’s Doubles Champions 2012 David Ferrer (2) Nadia Petrova Robert Lindstedt (2) & Horia Tecau (2) Sara Errani (2) & Roberta Vinci 2013 Nicolas Mahut Simona Halep Max Mirnyi & Horia Tecau (3) Irina-Camelia Begu & Anabel Medina Garrigues (2) 2014 Roberto Bautista Agut Coco Vandeweghe Jean-julien Rojer & Horia Tecau (4) Marina Erakovic (2) & Arantxa Parra Santonja 2015 Nicolas Mahut (2) Camila Giorgi Lukasz Kubot & Ivo Karlovic Asia Muhammad & Laura Siegemund 2016 Nicolas Mahut (3) Coco Vandeweghe (2) Mate Pavic & Michael Venus Oksana Kalashnikova & Yaroslava Shvedova 2017 Gilles Muller Anett Kontaveit Lukasz Kubot (2) & Marcelo Melo Dominika Cibulkova & Kirsten Flipkens 2018 Richard Gasquet Aleksandra Krunic Dominic Inglot & Franko Skugor Elise Mertens & Demi Schuurs 2019 Adrian Mannarino Alison Riske-Amritraj Dominic Inglot (2) & Austin Krajicek Shuko Aoyama & Aleksandra Krunic 2020-2021 Not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic – – – 2022 Tim van Rijthoven Ekaterina Alexandrova Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski Ellen Perez & Tamara Zidansek 2023 Tallon Griekspoor Ekaterina Alexandrova (2) Wesley Koolhof (2) & Neal Skupski (2) Shuko Aoyama (2) & Ena Shibahara

How can you watch the Libema Open 2024?

You can watch both the ATP and WTA editions of the Libema Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other parts of Europe, with the men’s tournament also available on Tennis TV.

For more information on how to watch some of the first grass court action in your location, visit either the official ATP website here or the official WTA website here.

