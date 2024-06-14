Queen’s Club Championships 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The grass court season is in full swing, with the Queen’s Club Championships a signpost of things taking it to another gear ahead of Wimbledon.

And we, at Tennishead, have everything you need to know about the ATP 500 tournament:

When are the Queen’s Club Championships 2024?

The main draw of the iconic tournament at Queen’s will get underway on Monday 17th June, with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Sunday 23rd June, and play on most days is set to begin at 12pm BST.

Qualifying will take place over the coming weekend (Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June).

Where are the Queen’s Club Championships held?

The 2024 edition of the ATP tournament will be held at the prestigious Queen’s Club in West Kensington, London, once again and has done since 1890.

Queen’s is renowned across the tennis globe as one of the most iconic venues, with the tournament being named the ATP 500 event of the year in both 2022 and 2023.

Its complex holds 28 grass courts on the venue, headlined by Centre Court that can seat a total of 8,651 spectators.

Who is playing at the Queen’s Club Championships 2024?

The men’s singles draw features 32 players, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed.

It will be Alcaraz’s first tournament since winning Roland Garros, with the Spaniard hoping to recreate the success at Queen’s that led him onto winning Wimbledon last year.

Other top seeds in the singles field include 2023 runner-up Alex de Minaur, 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov and American No.1 Taylor Fritz.

The wildcard list has not been officially been released, although it is all but confirmed that record five-time winner Andy Murray will be awarded one.

Murray has been very open about the fact that this is likely to be his last year on tour, with it potentially being the final time that the Brit graces the courts of the iconic Queen’s Club.

There will also be other Brits featuring in the lineup including Jack Draper, who will become British No.1 for the first time on Monday, and Cameron Norrie.

How many ranking points are on offer at the Queen’s Club Championships 2024?

This week will be the last chance for players to get hold of all important ranking points to get seeded for Wimbledon.

And here is a breakdown of the points on offer at Queen’s this year:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 500 330 200 100 50 0 25 13 0 Doubles 500 300 180 90 0 – 45 25 0

What is the prize money for the Queen’s Club Championships 2024?

There is a total prize pot of €2,255,655 (approximately £1,911,572) on offer at Queen’s this year, which is a 2.76% increase from the 2023 tournament.

And here is how players can get hold of a portion of that prize fund:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Singles £356,494 £191,813 £102,235 £52,233 £27,883 £14,871 £7,619 £4,277 Doubles* £117,102 £62,460 £31,602 £15,797 £8,181 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Queen’s Club Championships

As previously mentioned, Carlos Alcaraz was the victor on his debut at Queen’s last year after beating Alex de Minaur in a straight sets final.

And in the 2023 doubles tournament, it was second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek who overcame the pairing of Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles champions at the Queen’s Club Championships:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2013 (ATP 250) Andy Murray (3) Bob Bryan (5) & Mike Bryan (5) 2014 (ATP 250) Grigor Dimitrov Alexander Peya & Bruno Soares 2015 (Upgraded to an ATP 500) Andy Murray (4) Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 2016 Andy Murray (5) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2) & Nicolas Mahut (2) 2017 Feliciano Lopez Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares (2) 2018 Marin Cilic (2) Henri Kontinen & John Peers 2019 Feliciano Lopez (2) Feliciano Lopez & Andy Murray 2020 Not held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic – 2021 Matteo Berrettini Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3) & Nicolas Mahut (3) 2022 Matteo Berrettini (2) Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek

How can you watch the Queen’s Club Championships 2024?

You can watch the Queen’s Club Championships on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the iconic British grass court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ NEXT: Wimbledon confirm they are ‘ready’ for Andy Murray farewell

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner