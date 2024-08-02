Canadian Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The build-up to the US Open heats up next week, with the Canadian Open 2024 hosting both the ATP and WTA Tours across two major cities.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information you need to know about the ATP/WTA 1000 events:

When is the Canadian Open 2024?

Due to tennis at the Paris Olympics taking place this week, the main draw of the Canadian Open for both events will get underway on Tuesday 6th August, with both finals unconventionally taking place on Monday 12th August.

Play on most days at the ATP event will begin at 11am local time (4pm BST), while the WTA tournament starts at 12:30pm in Toronto (5:30pm BST).

Night sessions at both tournaments start at 7pm local time (12am BST), with qualifying taking place on Sunday 4th August and Monday 5th August.

Where is the Canadian Open held?

As previously mentioned, the Canadian Open is held across two cities (Toronto and Montreal) with the ATP and WTA alternating each year.

This year the ATP returns to Montreal at the IGA Stadium, which has a main court that can hold upto 11,815 spectators and is accompanied by 11 other matchcourts.

The Sobeys Stadium is the venue for the WTA event in Toronto this year, which also has 12 total match courts, and a centre court with 12,500 seats.

The world’s best tennis players should play on the world’s best tennis courts 🙌 Center Court has been painted by Har-Tru and is ready to host The Best of Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/9vt7fVJpmh — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 1, 2024

Who is playing at the Canadian Open 2024?

Both singles draws contain a total of 56 players, with defending champion and World No.1 Jannik Sinner the top seed in the men’s field.

Sinner withdrew from the Olympics due to tonsillitis, but has been pictured practicing in Montreal at the tournament where he claimed his first Masters 1000 title last year.

Early birds in Montreal 🐦👀 Both Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner hit Centre Court today in preparation for the #NBO24 😍 Ils sont arrivés tôt à Montréal 🐦👀@GrigorDimitrov et @janniksin se sont entraînés sur le Court central aujourd’hui en préparation pour l’OBN24 😍 pic.twitter.com/2cXaBHVZJA — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 1, 2024

The Italian is without two of his main rivals in Montreal, after both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament.

Sinner will still face tough competition from the likes of Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, who won the Canadian Open title back in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Other top seeds in the men’s field include Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

The only other previous singles champion in the men’s draw is Pablo Carreno Busta, who claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title when the ATP event was last held in Montreal.

Wildcards have been awarded to an all Canadian lineup of Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil.

Wildcards revealed for the 2024 National Bank Open 🎾 Main draw 👉 Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil Qualifying 👉 Alexis Galarneau, Liam Draxl, Taha Baadi and Nicolas Arseneault Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/9SHDUPWniV pic.twitter.com/3jIhpuJhe6 — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) July 30, 2024



In the women’s field, Iga Swiatek is the top seed at one of her second worst performing WTA 1000 event to date.

Last year, the Pole reached the semi-finals for the first time in Canada and she will be looking to go one better in 2024 after winning a bronze medal in Paris.

Iga Swiatek is the best tennis player in the world. Enjoy the best of her shots from the 2023 National Bank Open 🤩🎾 Want to see her play? Get your tickets today 👉🎟️ https://t.co/xV86HM62oz pic.twitter.com/KhTkc47oxa — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 25, 2024

However, Swiatek will have to contend with the likes of Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini and defending champion Jessica Pegula.

Bianca Andreescu is the only other former winner at her home WTA 1000 event, and the Canadian has received a wildcard alongside former No.1 Naomi Osaka, and compatriots Rebecca Marino and Marina Stakusic.

Just two days ’til #NBO24 😍 Get set for the return of our 2019 champion, Bianca Andreescu as action kicks off this coming weekend in Toronto! Get your tickets now – https://t.co/xV86HM5uz1 pic.twitter.com/E1PO2QCtHq — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 2, 2024

How many ranking points are on offer at the Canadian Open 2024?

There are big points offerings over the next few weeks leading up to and including the US Open, with both events in Toronto and Montreal also doing so.

Here is a breakdown of the points offerings for both the singles and doubles draws:

Event R16 R32 R64 Men’s Singles 1,000 650 400 200 100 50 10 30 16 0 Men’s Doubles 600 360 180 90 0 — — — — Women’s singles 1,000 650 390 215 120 65 10 30 20 2 Women’s doubles 10 — — — —

What is the prize money for the Canadian Open 2024?

There is a total of $6,795,555 prize money on offer at the ATP tournament in Montreal, which is a 2.96% increase from last year. Unfortunately, there is no current information available about the prize money for the WTA event.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money for the ATP singles and doubles tournaments:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 Q2 Q1 Men’s Singles $1,049,460 $573,090 $313,395 $170,940 $91,435 $49,030 $27,165 $13,915 $7,080 Men’s Doubles* $322,000 $174,920 $96,090 $53,010 $29,140 $15,910 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Canadian Open

Last year, Jannik Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets to win his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto, and has since gone onto win the Australian Open and become World No.1.

In the women’s event, Jessica Pegula thrashed Liudmila Samsonova in the final for the loss of only one game.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles champions at the Canadian Open:

Year Men’s Singles Champion Women’s Singles Champion Men’s Doubles Champions Women’s Doubles Champions 2013 Rafael Nadal (3) Serena Williams (3) Alexander Peya & Bruno Soares Jelena Jankovic & Katarina Srebotnik (2) 2014 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Agnieszka Radwanska Alexander Peya (2) & Bruno Soares (2) Sara Errani & Roberta Vinci 2015 Andy Murray (3) Belinda Bencic Bob (5) & Mike Bryan (5) Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Lucie Safarova 2016 Novak Djokovic (4) Simona Halep Ivan Dodig & Marcelo Melo Ekaterina Makarova & Elena Vesnina 2017 Alexander Zverev Elina Svitolina Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut Ekaterina Makarova (2) & Elena Vesnina (2) 2018 Rafael Nadal (4) Simona Halep (2) Henri Kontinen & John Peers Ash Barty & Demi Schuurs 2019 Rafael Nadal (5) Bianca Andreescu Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova 2020 Not held due to Covid-19 – – – 2021 Daniil Medvedev Camila Giorgi Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani 2022 Pablo Carreno Busta Simona Halep (3) Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula 2023 Jannik Sinner Jessica Pegula Marcelo Arevalo & Jean-julien Rojer Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara

How can you watch the Canadian Open 2024?

You can watch the Canadian Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as across other parts of Europe, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America. You can also watch the ATP tournament on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how to watch the hard court tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here for the event in Montreal or the WTA website here for Toronto.

