Tennis on TV next week: How to watch ATP Montpellier, WTA Linz and more!

After a scintillating fortnight of tennis in Melbourne, the action returns to the tour with WTA events in Linz and Hua Hin, and ATP Montpellier taking place for the men.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the action:

How can you watch WTA Linz?

The highest calibre event this week takes place in Linz, with the 37-year-old tournament being upgraded to a WTA 500 for the first time since 2008.

World No.10 and 2019 runner-up Jelena Ostapenko received a late wildcard for the tournament as the top seed, and will be joined by Ekaterina Alexandrova, Donna Vekic and Elise Mertens.

Anastasia Potapova returns to northern Austria as the defending champion, with 2013 winner and former No.1 Angelique Kerber also continuing her comeback after giving birth to her first child.

Other wildcards have been awarded to Austrian hopeful Sinja Kraus and surprise Australian Open semi-finalist, Dayana Yastremska.

You can watch the Linz Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the illustrious tournament in your location, visit the WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Montpellier?

The indoor hard court tournament in Montpellier returns as the only main tour ATP tournament this week.

Last year’s champion was Jannik Sinner, who has just gone onto claim his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Holger Rune is the top seed in 2024, as the Dane looks to improve on his semi-final performance from last year after receiving a wildcard.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Borna Coric and Andy Murray are some of the other higher seeded players, with the latter in particular hoping to put his Australian Open disappointment behind him.

There are multiple former champions in the draw, with record four-time winner Richard Gasquet looking to make it five in front of his home crowd.

Other previous winners are three-time champion Gael Monfils, second seed Alexander Bublik and wildcard Lucas Pouille.

📋 TABLEAU OPEN SUD DE FRANCE 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/FyHBeNUNLe — Open Sud de France (@OpenSuddeFrance) January 27, 2024

You can watch the Open Sud de France on Tennis TV worldwide, with the singles final set to be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

How can you watch WTA Hua Hin?

The Thailand Open is the only outdoor tournament of the week, with the iconic pink hard courts returning to the calendar once again.

Although the tournament has only been played on three previous occasions, both of the top two seeds this year are former champions in Magda Linette and last year’s winner, Lin Zhu.

This tournament will also see the return of former No.12 Qiang Wang, who has not played a match since September 2022 and meets Chinese compatriot Xiyu Wang in the first round.

Wildcards have been given to 2019 runner-up Ajla Tomljanovic, and Thai hopefuls Thasaporn Naklo and Lanlana Tararudee.

You can watch the final of the Thailand Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland. For more information on how to watch the Southeast Asian tournament in your location, visit the WTA website here.

