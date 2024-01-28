Jannik Sinner fights back to win ‘special’ first Australian Open title

Jannik Sinner has fought back from two-sets-to-love down to beat Daniil Medvedev and win his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Sinner trailed the Russian, 3-6 3-6, before fighting back to become the first Italian Australian Open singles champion in a three hour and 46 minute final on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev has played four five set matches at this year’s tournament and is the first player in history to lose two Grand Slam finals from two sets up, following his 2022 Australian Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal.

And Sinner made it clear that he wanted to congratulate the runner-up first in his speech, “Daniil, I want to congratulate you and your team for an amazing tournament again.”

The 22-year-old continued, “I know we played in so many finals together already, but every match I find something where I can improve, and you make me a much better player.

“Your effort has been awesome throughout the whole tournament; the hours on court and today’s effort, running for every ball is remarkable to see. I hope you can lift this trophy; I’m sure you can. I wish you all the best for the season.”

Sinner lost his first six meetings to Medvedev, but has since closed the gap on the head-to-head after winning the last four matches with the former No.1.

He went onto thank his team in Melbourne and at home for helping him to the biggest win of his career, “I want to thank everyone for making this Slam so special. My team, everyone in the box and also those watching from home who work with me. We are trying to get better every day.

“Even during the tournament, we were trying to get stronger, trying to understand the situation a bit better, so I am so glad to have you there supporting me and understanding me which sometimes is not easy because I am still a little bit young.”

22,165 – At 22 years and 165 days, Jannik Sinner is only the second U23 player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final from two sets down, after Bjorn Borg (Roland-Garros 1974). Epic. #AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @janniksin @atptour pic.twitter.com/2jflhxxPfw — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 28, 2024

As a result of his victory down under, Sinner has become only the third Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, joining Nicola Pietrangeli (Roland Garros 1959 and 1960) and Adriano Panatta (French Open 1976).

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner is a thoroughly deserving winner, especially having beat three top five ranked players in consecutive matches. It is almost more impressive that the Italian overcame the battle from being two sets down in the final, having been so comfortable in his six previous matches. However, you have to feel sorry for Daniil Medvedev, who has now lost three Australian Open finals and in two of those was two-sets-to-love ahead.

Jannik Sinner and his run to a maiden Grand Slam title

With Sinner currently enjoying the glory of his first Grand Slam triumph, we wanted to look back at his seven wins in Melbourne:

First Round – Beat Botic Van de Zandschulp, 6-4 7-5 6-3

Second Round – Beat Jesper De Jong (Q), 6-2 6-2 6-2

Third Round – Beat Sebastian Baez (26), 6-0 6-1 6-3

Fourth Round – Beat Karen Khachanov (15), 6-4 7-5 6-3

Quarter-final – Beat Andrey Rublev (5), 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3

Semi-final – Beat Novak Djokovic (1), 6-1 6-2 6(6)-7 6-3

Final – Beat Daniil Medvedev (3), 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3

