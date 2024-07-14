Tennis on TV Next Week: How to watch ATP Hamburg, ATP Bastad & much more!

The Wimbledon Championships may be drawing to a close for another year, but there is plenty more action to sink your teeth into next week with ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Gstaad and Newport, alongside WTA tournaments in Budapest and Palermo.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information on how you can watch the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Qinwen Zheng and many more!

How can you watch ATP Hamburg?

The post-Wimbledon clay court season has more importance than ever this year with the Paris Olympics coming up, and the player’s field certainly represents that.

Defending champion and world No.4 Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, looking to reclaim his home title.

However, the German will face tough competition from the likes of Holger Rune, Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo.

☺️???????? ???????? @holgerrune2003 continues to prep for his opener again today at the #HamburgOpen pic.twitter.com/nilSUYK14A — Hamburg Open ATP 500 (@hamburgopenatp) July 14, 2024

Zverev is the only former champion in the Hamburg singles field, but 2023 runner-up Laslo Djere is also back, as he looks to go one better this year.

You can watch the Hamburg Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the USA, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch some clay court action in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch ATP Bastad?

Although Bastad is a step down than Hamburg as an ATP 250 level event, it features the biggest name of the week with Rafael Nadal making his return to action.

Nadal is competing in both singles and doubles, alongside Casper Ruud, as he begins his preparations for a final Olympic Games on the grounds of Roland Garros.

In the first round of the singles draw, Nadal will play against fellow wildcard in Leo Borg, who is the son of 11-time Grand Slam singles champion Leo Borg.

The event also features defending champion Andrey Rublev returning as the top seed, as well as Tallon Griekspoor, Mariano Navone and Cameron Norrie.

You can watch the Swedish Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the USA, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the return of Rafael Nadal in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ MORE – Swedish Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

How can you watch WTA Palermo?

The first of two WTA 250 events taking place this week is in the Italian city of Palermo, with world No.8 and defending champion Qinwen Zheng as the top seed.

Zheng’s first career title came on the clay of Palermo last year, and the 21-year-old has since gone onto reach the Australian Open final.

The Chinese No.1 will begin her title defence against another former champion in Sara Errani, who she beat in the first round last year without dropping a single game.

Karolina Muchova is the second seed in the draw, as the 2023 Roland Garros finalist looks to continue her comeback after a wrist injury kept her out of action for 10 months.

You can watch the Palermo Ladies Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the 32nd edition of the tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Gstaad?

Gstaad is the other Scandinavian hosted clay court event on the ATP Tour this week, with a highly competitive field for the 2024 tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed, alongside Ugo Humbert, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Jan-Lennard Struff and 2018 champion Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini is not the only former winner in the draw, with the Italian actually playing his first round match against last year’s champion Pedro Cachin, who claimed his first ATP title in Gstaad.

Other previous champions in the singles field include 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini and Albert Ramos Vinolas.

You can watch the Swiss Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the USA, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the prestigious event in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

How can you watch WTA Budapest?

The second WTA event taking place this week is in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, with Diana Shnaider as the top seed.

Last year, lucky loser Maria Timofeeva shocked the tennis world when she went all the way to lifting her maiden WTA title, and the Russian has returned in a bid to defend her crown.

Timofeeva is one of two former Budapest singles champions in the field, with American Bernarda Pera also looking to replicate her victory from 2022.

Wildcards have been awarded to the Hungarian trio of Timea Babos, Fanny Stollar and Natalia Szabanin.

You can watch the Budapest Grand Prix on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch the clay court tournament in your location, visit the official WTA website here.

How can you watch ATP Newport?

Although Wimbledon may over for another year, there is still some grass court action taking place next week at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island.

Adrian Mannarino lifted the title last year after beating Alex Michelsen in the final, with the Frenchman returning as the top seed in 2024.

Maxime Cressy is the other former champion returning to Newport, with the American searching for the form that took him to the title back in 2022 after dropping to No.186 in the ATP rankings.

There is also an interesting wildcard selection, as former top 20 player Reilly Opelka is set to play only his second tournament in nearly two years.

You can watch the Hall of Fame Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the USA, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch some final grass court competition in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ NEXT: Barbora Krejcikova ‘very emotional’ after replicating Jana Novotna with Wimbledon victory

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner