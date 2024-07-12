Swedish Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The grass court season is nearly at an end, with the post-Wimbledon clay court season set to have more importance than ever this year due to the Paris Olympics. And we have all the information you need to know about the upcoming Swedish Open, that features the return of a certain ‘king of clay’.

When is the Swedish Open 2024?

The Swedish Open main draw will get underway on Monday 15th July, and the tournament will conclude with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Sunday 21st July.

Play on most days will begin at 11am local time (10am BST), with the singles final starting at the later time of 2pm in Bastad (1pm BST).

The qualifying draw will be conducted between Sunday 14th July and Monday 15th July.

Where is the Swedish Open held?

Once again, the Swedish Open will be held at the Bastad Tennis Stadium that first opened in 1907.

The complex has three outdoor clay match courts that can be used, with Centre Court able to hold a total of 5,000 spectators.

Who is playing at the Swedish Open 2024?

This year the ATP 250 tournament in Bastad has a top seed of defending champion Andrey Rublev, who will be looking to bounce back after three consecutive defeats.

Rublev is actually not entered into the Paris Olympic Games, but second seed and 2021 Swedish Open winner Casper Ruud certainly is.

The biggest name featured in the event this year is that of Rafael Nadal, who has not played in Bastad since winning the title back in 2005.

Rafa has returned to Båstad???? pic.twitter.com/wdsN5zv2Q3 — Nordea Open (@NordeaOpen) July 10, 2024

Nadal potentially made his final appearance at the French Open back in May, but will look to return to the grounds of Roland Garros for the Paris Olympics later this month.

The 22-time major winner is also entered into the doubles draw in Bastad alongside the aforementioned Ruud, in what looks to be preparation for his partnership with Carlos Alcaraz in Paris.

Nadal was awarded a wildcard for the event, alongside Swedish hopefuls Elias Ymer and Leo Borg (son of Bjorn Borg).

Some of the other top seeds in the field include Mariano Navone, Cameron Norrie, Roman Safiullin and Nuno Borges.

Pretty, pretty good!! ℹ️ The main draw for the ATP-tournament will take place on Saturday, 3 PM local time. Order of play for Monday will be presented during Sunday. Lets go????#nordeaopen #båstad #tennis #atp pic.twitter.com/EkmKwFeHid — Nordea Open (@NordeaOpen) July 11, 2024

How many ranking points are on offer at the Swedish Open 2024?

The main motive for most players in Bastad this week will be to get some practice back on the clay again, but there are also important ranking points on offer:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 250 165 100 50 25 0 25 13 0 Doubles 250 150 90 45 0 – – – –

What is the prize money for the Swedish Open 2024?

There is a total of €579,320 on offer in Bastad this week, and here is a breakdown of how players can get a share of that:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Singles €88,125 €51,400 €30,220 €17,510 €10,165 €6,215 €3,105 €1,695 Doubles* €30,610 €16,380 €9,600 €5,370 €3,160 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Swedish Open

Last year, Andrey Rublev prevented Casper Ruud from collecting his second Swedish Open title with an emphatic final victory.

Like Rublev, the 2023 doubles champions are also returning with Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov as the second seeds this year.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles champions in Bastad:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2013 Carlos Berlocq Nicholas Monroe & Simon Stadler 2014 Pablo Cuevas Johan Brunstrom & Nicholas Monroe (2) 2015 Benoit Paire Jeremy Chardy & Lukasz Kubot 2016 Albert Ramos Vinolas Marcel Granollers & David Marrero 2017 David Ferrer (3) Julian Knowle (2) & Philipp Petzschner 2018 Fabio Fognini Julio Peralta & Horacio Zeballos 2019 Nicolas Jarry Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen 2020 Not held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic – 2021 Casper Ruud Sander Arends & David Pel 2022 Francisco Cerundolo David Vega Hernandez & Rafael Matos 2023 Andrey Rublev Gonzalo Escobar & Aleksandr Nedovyesov

How can you watch the Swedish Open 2024?

You can watch the Swedish Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the USA, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the return of Rafael Nadal in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ NEXT – Big changes announced for Queen’s tennis 2025: Secure your tickets today

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner