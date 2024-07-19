Austrian Open Kitzbuhel 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

The build-up to the Olympics continues, with the Austrian Open one of the last opportunities for players on the ATP Tour to get some final clay court practice in ahead of the Paris Games.

And we, at Tennishead, have all you need to know ahead of the 80th edition of the iconic tournament:

When is the Austrian Open 2024?

The main draw of the Austrian Open gets underway on Monday 22nd July, with both the singles and doubles finals taking place on Saturday 27th July.

Tennis at the Paris Olympic Games begins on the same day as the finals, meaning that it could be a very quick turnaround for some people.

Play on most days will start at 11am local time (10am BST), with the qualifying draw being conducted over the coming weekend.

Where is the Austrian Open held?

The tournament in the Austrian town of Kitzbuhel is known for its scenic views, with the tennis courts surrounded by mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENERALI OPEN Kitzbühel (@generaliopen)

Matches are predominantly played on the aptly named Centre Court, that can hold a total of 5,400 spectators.

There are also two other courts that are often used towards the start of the tournament, named Kuchenmeister (meaning Kitchen Master in English) and Grandstand.

Who is playing at the Austrian Open 2024?

The top seed for the Austrian Open this year is defending champion Sebastian Baez, after Casper Ruud elected to withdraw from the tournament.

Following Ruud’s withdrawal, the tournament were able to award 2019 champion and home favourite Dominic Thiem a place in the draw via an emergency substitution, freeing up a wildcard.

Thiem will not be going to the Paris Olympics, but is set to retire later this year, so this tournament will likely have an extra incentive for the former world No.3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENERALI OPEN Kitzbühel (@generaliopen)

Other top seeds in the draw include Alejandro Tabilo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Pedro Martinez and Sebastian Ofner.

Matteo Berrettini is also present, with the Italian looking to continue his rise up the rankings after a lengthy spell on the injury sidelines.

Wildcards have been awarded to Austrian hopefuls Lukas Neumayer and Joel Schwaerzler, with Italian youngster Francesco Passaro taking the final spot.

How many ranking points are on offer at the Austrian Open 2024?

The tournament in Kitzbuhel is at ATP 250 level, and here is a breakdown of the ranking points on offer:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 250 165 100 50 25 0 25 13 0 Doubles 250 150 90 45 0 – – – –

What is the prize money for the Austrian Open 2024?

There is a total of €579,320 prize money on offer at the Austrian Open in 2024, which is a 2.93% increase from last year.

And here is how players can get hold of a share of that:

Event W F SF QF R16 R32 Q2 Q1 Singles €88,125 €51,400 €30,220 €17,510 €10,165 €6,215 €3,105 €1,695 Doubles* €30,610 €16,380 €9,600 €5,370 €3,160 – – –

*Per team

Previous winners of the Austrian Open

Last year, Sebastian Baez prevented Dominic Thiem from winning his first title since the 2020 US Open, with a convincing 6-3 6-1 victory over the Austrian.

However, there was some hometown success in the doubles, as Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler won their second title at the tournament.

Here are all of the past 10 singles and doubles winners in Kitzbuhel:

Year Singles Champion Doubles Champions 2014 David Goffin Henri Kontinen & Jarkko Nieminen 2015 Philipp Kohlschreiber Nicolas Almagro & Carlos Berlocq 2016 Paolo Lorenzi Wesley Koolhof & Matwé Middelkoop 2017 Philipp Kohlschreiber (2) Pablo Cuevas & Guillermo Durán 2018 Martin Klizan Roman Jebavy & Andres Molteni 2019 Dominic Thiem Philipp Oswald & Filip Polasek 2020 Miomir Kecmanovic Austin Krajeck & Franko Skugor 2021 Casper Ruud Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler 2022 Roberto Bautista Agut Pedro Martinez & Lorenzo Sonego 2023 Sebastian Baez Alexander Erler (2) & Lucas Miedler (2)

How can you watch the Austrian Open 2024?

You can watch the Austrian Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tennis Channel in the United States of America, or on Tennis TV worldwide.

For more information on how you can watch the Kitzbuhel tournament in your location, visit the official ATP website here.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal admits he is ‘not sure’ about US Open participation

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner