Tennis on TV next week and how to watch the Shanghai Masters, China Open and more!

It is a big week coming up in the tennis calendar for both the ATP and WTA tours with precious points on the line to reach the respective year-end finals, and we at Tennishead have provided all the details for you to watch the Tennis on TV next week.

The China swing reaches a climax next week with the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai and the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing both taking place, featuring the best of what both tours have to offer.

And here is how you can watch them:

How to watch the Shanghai Masters (ATP 1000)?

The Shanghai Masters return to the tennis calendar for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, with the tournament featuring the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Andy Murray is the only other former winner of the event, with the three-time champion making his 11th appearance in Shanghai next week.

You can watch the Shanghai Masters unfold on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV worldwide.

READ MORE – Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

How to watch the China Open (WTA 1000/ATP 500)?



Before the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner and Medvedev head to Shanghai, they will continue to compete in the Chinese capital at the stacked ATP 500 event in Beijing.

The quarter-final stage takes place tomorrow, with the tournament coming to a conclusion on Wednesday 4th October.

You can watch the final rounds of the ATP 500 China Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and on Tennis TV worldwide.

Very happy with my level today against a tough opponent like @Lorenzo1Musetti! 🙌🏻🔥 We are in the quarters in Beijing! Hungry for more! 😬 @ChinaOpen 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/NZtVjZtH5S — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) October 1, 2023

With the men’s event continuing, the final WTA 1000 event of the year is also taking place and sees the world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and US Open champion Coco Gauff both returning.

It will be the last big chance for players like Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova to earn important points that may help them book their spot at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

You can watch the WTA 1000 China Open event on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia. For more information click here to visit the WTA website.

How to watch the Astana Open (ATP 250)?

The Astana Open is another ATP event reaching the closing stages, with the tournament in Kazakhstan reaching its climax on Tuesday 3rd October.

We are currently at the semi-final stage, with a lineup of Sebastian Korda, Hamad Medjedovic, Adrian Mannarino and Sebastian Ofner.

Mannarino moving on 🕺 He saves 11 set points in the 2nd set to defeat Rodionov 6-1 7-6!#AstanaOpen pic.twitter.com/BncEbqC6t0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 1, 2023

You can watch the remainder of the Astana Open exclusively on Tennis TV.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner