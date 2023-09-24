Tennis on TV next week and how you can watch Beijing, Tokyo and more!

We may be in the latter stages of the 2023 season, but there are still ATP and WTA tournaments galore and we at Tennishead have provided all the details for you to watch Tennis on TV next week.

Following the US Open, both tours have headed to Asia for tournaments that include the return of the Chinese swing, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek all competing.

And here is where you can watch them:

How to watch the China Open (ATP 500)?

The China Open features a stacked men’s draw, with eight of the top 10 ranked players competing in Beijing.

Carlos Alcaraz leads the draw, followed by the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune, with Andy Murray the only previous champion in the draw.

You can watch the China Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom or on Tennis TV worldwide.

How to watch the Tokyo Open (WTA 500)?

Iga Swiatek will compete in her first tournament not as world No.1 since the Miami Open last year, as she looks to close the gap on Aryna Sabalenka.

The Pole is currently trailing Sabalenka by 1,071 points, but can close the gap to just over 601 points if she takes the title in the Japanese capital.

However, the 22-year-old will face tough competition from the likes of Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova.

Main draw in Tokyo (WTA 500), where Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. Tokyo is trialing performance byes. Two were allocated to Guadalajara semifinalists Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari, after their seeded positions were drawn. pic.twitter.com/FvwjSM96tM — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 23, 2023

You can watch the Tokyo Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

How to watch the Astana Open (ATP 250)?

The Astana Open saw Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift his 90th career title last year, however the event has been downgraded to an ATP 250 in 2023.

Headlining the field is world No.24 Tallon Griekspoor, followed by the likes of Sebastian Baez and Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik.

You can watch the Astana Open exclusively on Tennis TV.

How to watch the Ningbo Open (WTA 250)?

The Ningbo Open concludes the lineup of main tour events taking place next week, making its return to the WTA calendar for the first time since 2014 and its debut as a WTA 250 event.

Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova are the top two seeds, with home favourite Xiyu Wang hoping to continue on from her maiden WTA title in Guangzhou.

A dream becomes reality 🏆⭐️ Xiyu Wang captures her first-ever Hologic WTA Tour title on home soil! #GuangzhouOpen pic.twitter.com/1209Orct1p — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2023

You can watch the Ningbo Open on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Tennis Channel in the United States, Austria, Germany and Puerto Rico, and BeIN in Australia.

