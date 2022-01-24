Top
Federer Nadal Djokovic combo Australian Open 2022 Wimbledon US Open
ATP Tennis Players, Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Tennis News, Tennis Tournaments

‘Tennis has done a really poor job’ – Nick Kyrgios slams sport’s Federer, Nadal and Djokovic obsession

2 Shares

Nick Kyrgios believes that tennis has not done enough to showcase talent other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and that the sport could suffer soon as a consequence. 

As we all know, the ‘Big Three’ have dominated both the competition and media attention of tennis over the past decade and a half with 60 Major titles between them and countless global fans.

But Kyrgios thinks that tennis has set itself up to fail by putting too much attention into the trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

“I just think that tennis has done a really poor job with accepting personalities in the past,” Kyrgios explained after winning his third round doubles match alongside friend and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“I think they’ve only really marketed three players for the last decade, and now it’s kind of caught up with them.

“Hence they’ve tried to push some of the ‘Next Gen’ guys, [and] I think some of them are really exciting.

“I really like [Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov], I think they can really do some special things in the sport.

“But, tennis has really struggled to embrace different personalities.”

One example of just how attractive clashing on-court personalities can be to fans of the sport is the match that Kyrgios played with world number two and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the second round of this year’s Australian Open.

Kyrgios was quick to point out how much the crowd enjoyed the battle between himself and the Russian, driving home that he thinks the sport needs more of that energy.

“Look at the match [between] me and Medvedev,” he began.

“You couldn’t have two [more] polar opposite personalities going up against [each other].

“But the actual quality of tennis was still [at] a pretty good level I thought, and it was fun.

“[That] match was fun to watch and I think tennis needs to just push that, a lot, otherwise it’s in trouble.”

Kyrgios continues to entertain the Melbourne crowds, as he and Kokkinakis take on Tim Puetz next in the doubles quarter-finals.

 

🎾 Read >> Breaking tennis news

🎾 Follow >> 24/7 LIVE scores

🎾 Free >> Receive our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Tennishead CLUB, the world’s only virtual tennis club

🎾 Social >>Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Order >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted retail partner

Ashleigh Barty Australian Open 2022
Ashleigh Barty pounds Jessica Pegula to stay perfect at Australian Open
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic deportation ‘doesn’t define’ Australian Open, boss reiterates
Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2022
It will be ‘very difficult’ for Novak Djokovic to continue career unvaccinated, claims Henman
Novak Djokovic US Open 2021
Novak Djokovic offered hope of Wimbledon defence as UK plans Covid easing
Nick Kyrgios Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open 2022
‘I want to win this f***ing thing!’ – Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continue crazy Australian Open run
Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2022
John McEnroe astonished by Rafael Nadal ‘bag of tricks’

Federer Nadal Djokovic combo Australian Open 2022 Wimbledon US Open
2 Shares
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap