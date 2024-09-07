Taylor Fritz reveals he ‘has a feeling’ that he will win US Open title after reaching first final

Taylor Fritz has backed his chances of winning the US Open title, after beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Fritz came from a set down on two occasions to beat his good friend Tiafoe, 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1, in three hours and 21 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium last night.

As a result, Fritz has become the first American male singles player to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick in 2009.

In the on-court interview after the match, Fritz appeared very emotional as the US Open crowd embraced him, and the 26-year-old later revealed in his press conference what made him tearful

“It hit me when [Chris Eu]Banks said the thing about how I’m in the finals and the crowd was cheering,” explained Fritz. “It’s just kind of like how I am, I’m more of an emotional person when I’m happy.”

He continued, “When I’m really happy I cry at happy endings of movies and like not at sad stuff. That’s kind of just how I am. So it’s, yeah, it’s just joy, like, the crowd cheering and kind of that realization, like wow, I’m in, like, the finals of the US Open.

“It’s such a lifelong, I guess, dream come true, something I’ve worked my whole life for to be in this situation. I think just kind of like realizing that got me a little bit choked up.”

You can sense the emotion as to what this means for @Taylor_Fritz97 🥹 pic.twitter.com/N01DEwrtYF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Fritz will play World No.1 and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the final, with his Italian opponent unbeaten at hard court majors in 2024.

Despite Sinner’s incredible record on the surface, Fritz appeared positive about his chances on Sunday, “I’ve always enjoyed playing him [Sinner]. To be honest, I don’t think that I’m gonna be put in a more, like, stressful situation than I was today than playing in a final.

“I think today was much more stressful than me playing the final. I just feel good. I have a feeling I’m going to come out and play really well and win. When I play good tennis, I think that level is good enough to win.”

Regardless of what happens in the final on Sunday, Fritz will definitely return to the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Inside the baseline…

It has been an outstanding US Open for Taylor Fritz, who had not even reached a Grand Slam semi-final prior to this tournament. The American No.1 has defied all the odds after beating Grand Slam finalists in Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, and now his in-form compatriot Frances Tiafoe. It is interesting to hear Fritz big up his chances so much against Jannik Sinner, especially given that the Italian has won all of his matches at hard court majors this year, but given his run to the title it is unsurprising that he feels so confident.

Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner Head-to-head

As Fritz appears confident ahead of his first Grand Slam final, we have looked back on his previous matches with Jannik Sinner, with all of their meetings coming on American hard courts.

Fritz vs Sinner: 1-1

Taylor Fritz beat Jannik Sinner, 6-4 6-3 (Indian Wells 2021) Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz, 6-4 4-6 6-4 (Indian Wells 2023)

