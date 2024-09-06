Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 Preview: When is it, how does it work and who is playing?
The Grand Slam season may be coming to a close for 2024, but top ATP stars are still required as they represent their nations at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals Group Stage.
And we, at Tennishead, have all you need to know ahead of the round-robin stage of the ‘Tennis World Cup’:
How do the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage work?
Since 2019, the Davis Cup Finals have taken place over two stages, the group stages and the knockout stages.
The group stages consist of sixteen nations, being split into four equal groups and take place in four different locations across the globe.
These groups are played as a round-robin, with each tie consisting of two singles matches and a doubles contest.
The top two teams after playing all three ties in each group will advance to the knockout stages, that take place in Malaga later this year.
When are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?
The first ties of the Davis Cup Finals group stage will get underway on Tuesday 10th September, with it coming to a conclusion on Sunday 15th September.
Where are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 held?
As previously mentioned, the four groups are held in four different locations, which provides a host like atmosphere for three nations.
There is only one change from last year, with Split (Croatia) being swapped out for Zhuhai (China) to take centre stage.
That leaves Group A in Bologna (Italy) at the Unipol Arena, Group B in Valencia (Spain) at the Pavelló Municipal Font de Sant Lluís, Group C is where the new hosts Zhuhai (China) come to the forefront at the Hengqin Tennis Center, while Group D will be held in Manchester (United Kingdom) at the aptly named Manchester Arena.
Who is playing at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?
Each Davis Cup Group Stage team has a captain that selects four or five players from the nation, often choosing both singles and doubles specialists.
Group A contains defending champions Italy, with Filippo Volandri selecting three of the same five players that claimed the title in Malaga last year.
World No.1 Jannik Sinner headlines this lineup, with the Australian Open champion looking to repeat some of the heroics that led his nation to their first Davis Cup title since 1976.
Back in Italy’s hands for a second time 🏆#DavisCupFinals | @federtennis pic.twitter.com/VZaN5CQnQZ
— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 26, 2023
The star of Group B is Carlos Alcaraz, who will be looking to bounce back after a shock second round loss at the US Open.
However, the Spanish team led by David Ferrer will face tough competition in their group from recent runners-up Australia, 10-time champion’s France and a young talented Czech team.
Group C hosts the most successful nation in Davis Cup history in form of the United States of America, who do not have a full strength lineup heading to Zhuhai.
Last year, the American’s were shockingly unable to advance to the knockout stage, so Sebastian Korda and co will be hoping that history does not repeat itself.
The group stage in Manchester finished in dramatic fashion last year, with the doubles pairing of Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saving four match points to help Great Britain advance.
Both Evans and Skupski are involved once again, in the first Davis Cup competition for Great Britain since Andy Murray retired. However, they do have an in-form player to fill Murray’s shoes, as US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper is set to feature.
Here is the full lineup of teams for the upcoming Davis Cup Group Stages:
Group A (Bologna)
|Belgium
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Zizou Bergs
|80
|626
|Joris De Loore
|211
|–
|Sander Gille
|–
|35
|Joran Vliegen
|–
|35
|Captain: Steve Darcis
|Brazil
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Thiago Monteiro
|75
|–
|Felipe Meligeni Alves
|139
|611
|Joao Fonseca
|162
|512
|Rafael Matos
|–
|34
|Marcelo Melo
|–
|38
|Captain: Jaime Oncins
|Italy
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Jannik Sinner
|1
|341
|Lorenzo Musetti
|18
|206
|Luciano Darderi
|37
|273
|Andrea Vavassori
|206
|9
|Simone Bolelli
|–
|10
|Captain: Filippo Volandri
|Netherlands
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Tallon Griekspoor
|40
|117
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|74
|154
|Jesper de Jong
|128
|530
|Robin Haase
|1187
|58
|Wesley Koolhof
|–
|14
|Captain: Paul Haarhuis
Group B (Valencia)
|Australia
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Alex de Minaur
|10
|342
|Alexei Popyrin
|28
|871
|Jordan Thompson
|32
|13
|Max Purcell
|97
|18
|Matt Ebden
|–
|3
|Captain: Lleyton Hewitt
|Czechia
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Jiri Lehečka
|38
|–
|Tomas Machač
|39
|50
|Jakub Menšík
|65
|–
|Vit Kopřiva
|118
|615
|Adam Pavlásek
|–
|43
|Captain: Jaroslav Navrátil
|France
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Ugo Humbert
|17
|348
|Arthur Fils
|24
|246
|Adrian Mannarino
|42
|411
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|52
|353
|Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu
|Spain
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Carlos Alcaraz
|3
|–
|Pedro Martínez
|43
|207
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|67
|–
|Pablo Carreño Busta
|213
|–
|Marcel Granollers
|–
|1
|Captain: David Ferrer
Group C (Zhuhai)
|Chile
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Alejandro Tabilo
|21
|152
|Nicolas Jarry
|26
|340
|Cristian Garín
|116
|–
|Tomas Barrios Vera
|160
|251
|Matias Soto
|335
|134
|Captain: Nicolas Massú
|Germany
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Yannick Hanfmann
|96
|82
|Maximilian Marterer
|100
|981
|Henri Squire
|178
|–
|Kevin Krawietz
|–
|20
|Tim Puetz
|–
|20
|Captain: Michael Kohlmann
|Slovakia
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Lukas Klein
|110
|–
|Jozef Kovalík
|114
|1406
|Alex Molčan
|344
|–
|Norbert Gombos
|584
|–
|Igor Zelenay
|–
|822
|Captain: Tibor Toth
|United States
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Sebastian Korda
|16
|61
|Brandon Nakashima
|40
|292
|Marcos Giron
|45
|549
|Rajeev Ram
|–
|5
|Austin Krajicek
|–
|22
|Captain: Bob Bryan
Group D (Manchester)
|Argentina
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Sebastián Báez
|21
|191
|Francisco Cerúndolo
|29
|294
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|33
|219
|Andres Molteni
|–
|30
|Maximo González
|–
|33
|Captain: Guillermo Coria
|Canada
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|19
|550
|Denis Shapovalov
|105
|–
|Gabriel Diallo
|143
|625
|Alexis Galarneau
|220
|1371
|Vasek Pospisil
|612
|1385
|Captain: Frank Dancevic
|Finland
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Otto Virtanen
|125
|480
|Eero Vasa
|706
|309
|Patrick Kaukovalta
|853
|795
|Harri Heliövaara
|–
|11
|Patrik Niklas-Salminen
|–
|102
|Captain: Jarkko Nieminen
|Great Britain
|Player
|SR
|DR
|Jack Draper
|25
|541
|Cameron Norrie
|47
|189
|Dan Evans
|184
|868
|Joe Salisbury
|–
|6
|Neal Skupski
|–
|19
|Captain: Leon Smith
Are there ranking points and prize money on offer at the Davis Cup Finals 2024?
There are no ranking points on offer to those playing at the Davis Cup Finals, but nations can receive prize money for their efforts. However, this information is not currently available to the public.
Previous winners of the Davis Cup
The United States of America are the most successful team in Davis Cup history with an incredible 32 titles, but the powerhouse nation have not been victorious since 2007.
Last year it was Italy who were the champions, with Jannik Sinner leading his nation to their first title in 47 years.
Australia were runners-up in 2022 and 2023, with Lleyton Hewitt’s team looking to go one better this year.
Here are all the champions and runners-up from the last 10 editions of the Davis Cup:
|Year
|Final Location
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|2013
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Czechia (3)
|Serbia
|2014
|Lille, France
|Switzerland
|France
|2015
|Ghent, Belgium
|Great Britain (10)
|Belgium
|2016
|Zagreb, Croatia
|Argentina
|Croatia
|2017
|Lille, France
|France (10)
|Belgium
|2018
|Lille, France
|Croatia (2)
|France
|2019
|Madrid, Spain
|Spain (6)
|Canada
|2020
|Not held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic
|–
|–
|2021
|Madrid, Spain
|Russian Tennis Federation (3)
|Croatia
|2022
|Madrid, Spain
|Canada
|Australia
|2023
|Malaga, Spain
|Italy (2)
|Australia
How can you watch the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?
You can watch all of the Davis Cup Group Stage on Tennis Channel International. Another way to watch Great Britain’s three group stage ties is on the BBC Red Button or BBC iPlayer.
