Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 Preview: When is it, how does it work and who is playing?

The Grand Slam season may be coming to a close for 2024, but top ATP stars are still required as they represent their nations at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals Group Stage.

And we, at Tennishead, have all you need to know ahead of the round-robin stage of the ‘Tennis World Cup’:

How do the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage work?

Since 2019, the Davis Cup Finals have taken place over two stages, the group stages and the knockout stages.

The group stages consist of sixteen nations, being split into four equal groups and take place in four different locations across the globe.

These groups are played as a round-robin, with each tie consisting of two singles matches and a doubles contest.

The top two teams after playing all three ties in each group will advance to the knockout stages, that take place in Malaga later this year.

When are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

The first ties of the Davis Cup Finals group stage will get underway on Tuesday 10th September, with it coming to a conclusion on Sunday 15th September.

For more information on the full schedule, visit the official website here.

The Davis Cup Finals Group Stage are set 🤩 10-15 September 🌏 pic.twitter.com/K0iprXAFsK — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) March 19, 2024

Where are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 held?

As previously mentioned, the four groups are held in four different locations, which provides a host like atmosphere for three nations.

There is only one change from last year, with Split (Croatia) being swapped out for Zhuhai (China) to take centre stage.

That leaves Group A in Bologna (Italy) at the Unipol Arena, Group B in Valencia (Spain) at the Pavelló Municipal Font de Sant Lluís, Group C is where the new hosts Zhuhai (China) come to the forefront at the Hengqin Tennis Center, while Group D will be held in Manchester (United Kingdom) at the aptly named Manchester Arena.

Who is playing at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

Each Davis Cup Group Stage team has a captain that selects four or five players from the nation, often choosing both singles and doubles specialists.

Group A contains defending champions Italy, with Filippo Volandri selecting three of the same five players that claimed the title in Malaga last year.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner headlines this lineup, with the Australian Open champion looking to repeat some of the heroics that led his nation to their first Davis Cup title since 1976.

The star of Group B is Carlos Alcaraz, who will be looking to bounce back after a shock second round loss at the US Open.

However, the Spanish team led by David Ferrer will face tough competition in their group from recent runners-up Australia, 10-time champion’s France and a young talented Czech team.

Group C hosts the most successful nation in Davis Cup history in form of the United States of America, who do not have a full strength lineup heading to Zhuhai.

Last year, the American’s were shockingly unable to advance to the knockout stage, so Sebastian Korda and co will be hoping that history does not repeat itself.

The group stage in Manchester finished in dramatic fashion last year, with the doubles pairing of Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saving four match points to help Great Britain advance.

Both Evans and Skupski are involved once again, in the first Davis Cup competition for Great Britain since Andy Murray retired. However, they do have an in-form player to fill Murray’s shoes, as US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper is set to feature.

Here is the full lineup of teams for the upcoming Davis Cup Group Stages:

Group A (Bologna)

Belgium Player SR DR Zizou Bergs 80 626 Joris De Loore 211 – Sander Gille – 35 Joran Vliegen – 35 Captain: Steve Darcis

Brazil Player SR DR Thiago Monteiro 75 – Felipe Meligeni Alves 139 611 Joao Fonseca 162 512 Rafael Matos – 34 Marcelo Melo – 38 Captain: Jaime Oncins

Italy Player SR DR Jannik Sinner 1 341 Lorenzo Musetti 18 206 Luciano Darderi 37 273 Andrea Vavassori 206 9 Simone Bolelli – 10 Captain: Filippo Volandri

Netherlands Player SR DR Tallon Griekspoor 40 117 Botic van de Zandschulp 74 154 Jesper de Jong 128 530 Robin Haase 1187 58 Wesley Koolhof – 14 Captain: Paul Haarhuis

Group B (Valencia)

Australia Player SR DR Alex de Minaur 10 342 Alexei Popyrin 28 871 Jordan Thompson 32 13 Max Purcell 97 18 Matt Ebden – 3 Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Czechia Player SR DR Jiri Lehečka 38 – Tomas Machač 39 50 Jakub Menšík 65 – Vit Kopřiva 118 615 Adam Pavlásek – 43 Captain: Jaroslav Navrátil

France Player SR DR Ugo Humbert 17 348 Arthur Fils 24 246 Adrian Mannarino 42 411 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 52 353 Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu

Spain Player SR DR Carlos Alcaraz 3 – Pedro Martínez 43 207 Roberto Bautista Agut 67 – Pablo Carreño Busta 213 – Marcel Granollers – 1 Captain: David Ferrer

Group C (Zhuhai)

Chile Player SR DR Alejandro Tabilo 21 152 Nicolas Jarry 26 340 Cristian Garín 116 – Tomas Barrios Vera 160 251 Matias Soto 335 134 Captain: Nicolas Massú

Germany Player SR DR Yannick Hanfmann 96 82 Maximilian Marterer 100 981 Henri Squire 178 – Kevin Krawietz – 20 Tim Puetz – 20 Captain: Michael Kohlmann

Slovakia Player SR DR Lukas Klein 110 – Jozef Kovalík 114 1406 Alex Molčan 344 – Norbert Gombos 584 – Igor Zelenay – 822 Captain: Tibor Toth

United States Player SR DR Sebastian Korda 16 61 Brandon Nakashima 40 292 Marcos Giron 45 549 Rajeev Ram – 5 Austin Krajicek – 22 Captain: Bob Bryan

Group D (Manchester)

Argentina Player SR DR Sebastián Báez 21 191 Francisco Cerúndolo 29 294 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 33 219 Andres Molteni – 30 Maximo González – 33 Captain: Guillermo Coria

Canada Player SR DR Felix Auger-Aliassime 19 550 Denis Shapovalov 105 – Gabriel Diallo 143 625 Alexis Galarneau 220 1371 Vasek Pospisil 612 1385 Captain: Frank Dancevic

Finland Player SR DR Otto Virtanen 125 480 Eero Vasa 706 309 Patrick Kaukovalta 853 795 Harri Heliövaara – 11 Patrik Niklas-Salminen – 102 Captain: Jarkko Nieminen

Great Britain Player SR DR Jack Draper 25 541 Cameron Norrie 47 189 Dan Evans 184 868 Joe Salisbury – 6 Neal Skupski – 19 Captain: Leon Smith

Are there ranking points and prize money on offer at the Davis Cup Finals 2024?

There are no ranking points on offer to those playing at the Davis Cup Finals, but nations can receive prize money for their efforts. However, this information is not currently available to the public.

Previous winners of the Davis Cup

The United States of America are the most successful team in Davis Cup history with an incredible 32 titles, but the powerhouse nation have not been victorious since 2007.

Last year it was Italy who were the champions, with Jannik Sinner leading his nation to their first title in 47 years.

Australia were runners-up in 2022 and 2023, with Lleyton Hewitt’s team looking to go one better this year.

Here are all the champions and runners-up from the last 10 editions of the Davis Cup:

Year Final Location Winner Runner-Up 2013 Belgrade, Serbia Czechia (3) Serbia 2014 Lille, France Switzerland France 2015 Ghent, Belgium Great Britain (10) Belgium 2016 Zagreb, Croatia Argentina Croatia 2017 Lille, France France (10) Belgium 2018 Lille, France Croatia (2) France 2019 Madrid, Spain Spain (6) Canada 2020 Not held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic – – 2021 Madrid, Spain Russian Tennis Federation (3) Croatia 2022 Madrid, Spain Canada Australia 2023 Malaga, Spain Italy (2) Australia

How can you watch the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

You can watch all of the Davis Cup Group Stage on Tennis Channel International. Another way to watch Great Britain’s three group stage ties is on the BBC Red Button or BBC iPlayer.

