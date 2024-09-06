Top
Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 Preview: When is it, how does it work and who is playing?


The Grand Slam season may be coming to a close for 2024, but top ATP stars are still required as they represent their nations at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals Group Stage.

And we, at Tennishead, have all you need to know ahead of the round-robin stage of the ‘Tennis World Cup’:

How do the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage work?

Since 2019, the Davis Cup Finals have taken place over two stages, the group stages and the knockout stages.

The group stages consist of sixteen nations, being split into four equal groups and take place in four different locations across the globe.

These groups are played as a round-robin, with each tie consisting of two singles matches and a doubles contest.

The top two teams after playing all three ties in each group will advance to the knockout stages, that take place in Malaga later this year.

When are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

The first ties of the Davis Cup Finals group stage will get underway on Tuesday 10th September, with it coming to a conclusion on Sunday 15th September.

For more information on the full schedule, visit the official website here.

Where are the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024 held?

As previously mentioned, the four groups are held in four different locations, which provides a host like atmosphere for three nations.

There is only one change from last year, with Split (Croatia) being swapped out for Zhuhai (China) to take centre stage.

That leaves Group A in Bologna (Italy) at the Unipol Arena, Group B in Valencia (Spain) at the Pavelló Municipal Font de Sant Lluís, Group C is where the new hosts Zhuhai (China) come to the forefront at the Hengqin Tennis Center, while Group D will be held in Manchester (United Kingdom) at the aptly named Manchester Arena.

Who is playing at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

Each Davis Cup Group Stage team has a captain that selects four or five players from the nation, often choosing both singles and doubles specialists.

Group A contains defending champions Italy, with Filippo Volandri selecting three of the same five players that claimed the title in Malaga last year.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner headlines this lineup, with the Australian Open champion looking to repeat some of the heroics that led his nation to their first Davis Cup title since 1976.

The star of Group B is Carlos Alcaraz, who will be looking to bounce back after a shock second round loss at the US Open.

However, the Spanish team led by David Ferrer will face tough competition in their group from recent runners-up Australia, 10-time champion’s France and a young talented Czech team.

Group C hosts the most successful nation in Davis Cup history in form of the United States of America, who do not have a full strength lineup heading to Zhuhai.

Last year, the American’s were shockingly unable to advance to the knockout stage, so Sebastian Korda and co will be hoping that history does not repeat itself.

The group stage in Manchester finished in dramatic fashion last year, with the doubles pairing of Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saving four match points to help Great Britain advance.

Both Evans and Skupski are involved once again, in the first Davis Cup competition for Great Britain since Andy Murray retired. However, they do have an in-form player to fill Murray’s shoes, as US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper is set to feature.

Here is the full lineup of teams for the upcoming Davis Cup Group Stages:

Group A (Bologna)

Belgium
Player SR DR
Zizou Bergs 80 626
Joris De Loore 211
Sander Gille 35
Joran Vliegen 35
Captain: Steve Darcis

 

Brazil
Player SR DR
Thiago Monteiro 75
Felipe Meligeni Alves 139 611
Joao Fonseca 162 512
Rafael Matos 34
Marcelo Melo 38
Captain: Jaime Oncins

 

Italy
Player SR DR
Jannik Sinner 1 341
Lorenzo Musetti 18 206
Luciano Darderi 37 273
Andrea Vavassori 206 9
Simone Bolelli 10
Captain: Filippo Volandri

 

Netherlands
Player SR DR
Tallon Griekspoor 40 117
Botic van de Zandschulp 74 154
Jesper de Jong 128 530
Robin Haase 1187 58
Wesley Koolhof 14
Captain: Paul Haarhuis

Group B (Valencia)

 Australia
Player SR DR
Alex de Minaur 10 342
Alexei Popyrin 28 871
Jordan Thompson 32 13
Max Purcell 97 18
Matt Ebden 3
Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

 

Czechia
Player SR DR
Jiri Lehečka 38
Tomas Machač 39 50
Jakub Menšík 65
Vit Kopřiva 118 615
Adam Pavlásek 43
Captain: Jaroslav Navrátil

 

France
Player SR DR
Ugo Humbert 17 348
Arthur Fils 24 246
Adrian Mannarino 42 411
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 52 353
Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu

 

 Spain
Player SR DR
Carlos Alcaraz 3
Pedro Martínez 43 207
Roberto Bautista Agut 67
Pablo Carreño Busta 213
Marcel Granollers 1
Captain: David Ferrer

Group C (Zhuhai)

Chile
Player SR DR
Alejandro Tabilo 21 152
Nicolas Jarry 26 340
Cristian Garín 116
Tomas Barrios Vera 160 251
Matias Soto 335 134
Captain: Nicolas Massú

 

Germany
Player SR DR
Yannick Hanfmann 96 82
Maximilian Marterer 100 981
Henri Squire 178
Kevin Krawietz 20
Tim Puetz 20
Captain: Michael Kohlmann

 

 Slovakia
Player SR DR
Lukas Klein 110
Jozef Kovalík 114 1406
Alex Molčan 344
Norbert Gombos 584
Igor Zelenay 822
Captain: Tibor Toth

 

United States
Player SR DR
Sebastian Korda 16 61
Brandon Nakashima 40 292
Marcos Giron 45 549
Rajeev Ram 5
Austin Krajicek 22
Captain: Bob Bryan

Group D (Manchester)

 Argentina
Player SR DR
Sebastián Báez 21 191
Francisco Cerúndolo 29 294
Tomas Martin Etcheverry 33 219
Andres Molteni 30
Maximo González 33
Captain: Guillermo Coria

 

 Canada
Player SR DR
Felix Auger-Aliassime 19 550
Denis Shapovalov 105
Gabriel Diallo 143 625
Alexis Galarneau 220 1371
Vasek Pospisil 612 1385
Captain: Frank Dancevic

 

Finland
Player SR DR
Otto Virtanen 125 480
Eero Vasa 706 309
Patrick Kaukovalta  853 795
Harri Heliövaara 11
Patrik Niklas-Salminen 102
Captain: Jarkko Nieminen

 

Great Britain
Player SR DR
Jack Draper 25 541
Cameron Norrie 47 189
Dan Evans 184 868
Joe Salisbury 6
Neal Skupski 19
Captain: Leon Smith

Are there ranking points and prize money on offer at the Davis Cup Finals 2024?

There are no ranking points on offer to those playing at the Davis Cup Finals, but nations can receive prize money for their efforts. However, this information is not currently available to the public.

Previous winners of the Davis Cup

The United States of America are the most successful team in Davis Cup history with an incredible 32 titles, but the powerhouse nation have not been victorious since 2007.

Last year it was Italy who were the champions, with Jannik Sinner leading his nation to their first title in 47 years.

Australia were runners-up in 2022 and 2023, with Lleyton Hewitt’s team looking to go one better this year.

Here are all the champions and runners-up from the last 10 editions of the Davis Cup:

Year Final Location Winner Runner-Up
2013 Belgrade, Serbia Czechia (3)  Serbia 
2014 Lille, France Switzerland France
2015 Ghent, Belgium Great Britain (10) Belgium
2016 Zagreb, Croatia Argentina  Croatia
2017 Lille, France France (10) Belgium
2018 Lille, France Croatia (2) France
2019 Madrid, Spain Spain (6) Canada
2020 Not held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic          –
2021 Madrid, Spain Russian Tennis Federation (3) Croatia
2022 Madrid, Spain Canada  Australia
2023 Malaga, Spain Italy (2) Australia

How can you watch the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 2024?

You can watch all of the Davis Cup Group Stage on Tennis Channel International. Another way to watch Great Britain’s three group stage ties is on the BBC Red Button or BBC iPlayer.

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.