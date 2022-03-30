Taylor Fritz falters as ‘Sunshine Double’ streak ends at Miami Open

Taylor Fritz has been beaten by Serbian talent Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 of the Miami Open, rounding off his unbeaten run at Indian Wells and in Florida at 8-0.

The match was actually an opportunity for Kecmanovic to quickly rectify a loss he suffered to Fritz in the quarter-finals of Indian Wells.

And the 22-year-old took his chance to down Fritz, rallying from behind to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, his first victory over the American, bringing their head-to-head to 1-2.

Fritz came into Miami at a new career-high of 13th in the ATP rankings following his Indian Wells triumph.

The 24-year-old currently sits at 12th in the live rankings at time of publication, but could fall to 14th should both Hubert Hurkacz and Carlos Alcaraz win their quarter-finals to progress to the last four.

Meanwhile, Kecmanovic has now secured himself a joint career-high ranking of 38th in the world, up 10 spots from his current ranking and matching the last time he achieved the ranking in early March last year.

Next up, the Serb faces Alcaraz after the Spaniard ousted world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in a match that displayed some incredible moments from the teen star.

Alcaraz and Kecmanovic have never faced off on court before ahead of their battle to reach the Miami Open semi-finals.

This is the third time Kecmanovic has reached the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event, but he has never gone further.

On the other hand, Alcaraz is into just his second Masters level quarter-final but already has a semi-final under his belt.

That match came earlier this month at Indian Wells against his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal.

