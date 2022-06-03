Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff ‘best chance at great WTA rivalry’ declares Slam doubles legend

Share: 2 Shares







Former world number three Pam Shriver has declared that Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look the likeliest pairing to put forward a great rival for the near future on the WTA tour.

World number one Swiatek, 21, will face off against the 23rd ranked Gauff, 18, in the women’s singles final of Roland Garros come Saturday.

With two young big talents looking to have lengthy careers at the top of the game, 22-time doubles Slam champion Shriver believes they offer the best shot at a big women’s rivalry to come.

She said on The Tennis Podcast: “When you think about Gauff’s junior career and what she did three years ago at Wimbledon.

“Her slow and steady progression and the team that she has around her.

“I do think she has the goods to stick around at the top, and to embrace these big moments.”

Gauff had only been as far as the quarter-finals of a Slam before Paris this year.

After winning her first Major semi-final, Shriver praised the young American for her approach to the contest.

She continued: “Look how she handled her first Major semi-final.

“Ok it was Martina Trevisan.

“But let me tell you, [she] is a hell of a player on a clay court.

“There were some moments in that straight sets match that tested Coco, and she stepped up.

“I just think this is going to make her believe even more.”

With Swiatek already firmly at the head of the WTA tour, it seems as though the onus falls on Gauff to catch up.

and with this final appearance Shriver believes that is in progress.

She finished: “I definitely think this is the best chance at the best rivalry for the next year or two.

“But I think there will be others that will bloom before our eyes.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner