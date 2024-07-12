Big changes announced for Queen’s tennis 2025: Secure your tickets today

The iconic Queen’s Club, synonymous with pre-Wimbledon grass court tennis, will welcome a WTA tournament for the first time in it’s history in 2025.

The iconic ATP tournament also returns and hospitality, with guaranteed Centre Court seats, are available now.

The intimate venue in London’s Baron’s Court will now be known as ‘LTA Championships at Queen’s Club’ and will comprise a WTA 500 tournament starting on June 9th, 2025 followed by the existing ATP 500 event from June 16th to 22nd, 2025. These changes are part of a restructuring of the British grass court Wimbledon warm-ups.

Fans were treated to a classic at Queen’s 2024 with a first time winner in American Tommy Paul matched by the stunning weather and stand out performances from the Brits, especially rising star Jack Draper who managed to dethrone defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Foodies were also given an experience of a lifetime thanks to the exquisite delights on offer to those lucky enough to have a hospitality package as part of their day’s entertainment. Exclusive Queen’s club hospitality provider and LTA partners Keith Prowse offered several options in 2024 for fans to enjoy including their Club Lounge, Roof Garden and Love 15 experiences.

The Club Lounge offered the ultimate premium experience to mark any occasion. The intimate space is great for couples or small groups of friends but also for those entertaining in style on a larger table. The Roof Garden experience exudes a summer of tennis. With blush floral décor and pastel interiors, live music, cheese and dessert stations and exclusive outdoor seating, this was another excellent experience this year. Love 15 is an informal, fan-favourite experience boasting a new feature for 2024 – the exclusive outdoor courtyard garden in Love Fifteen. Guests enjoyed taking their drinks out to relax on the sofas before enjoying afternoon tea and the inclusive bar.

What’s in store for 2025?

Combined with the chance to watch the world’s top female players battling it out on grass in london for the first time ever, Keith Prowse are also delighted to announce the launch of a new hospitality space, The View, for the ATP event, a new premium experience. This follows Keith Prowse’s record-breaking sales for Queen’s hospitality experiences in 2024. Here’s what to expect in this gorgeous new space:

An informal and flexible space with no set seating or agenda

Roaming small plates served throughout the day coupled with an all-day summer buffet

Bespoke, luxury interiors and private dual sided balcony, to relax in

Innovative premium cocktails prepared by in-house mixologists alongside a Champagne reception, complimentary bar of Champagne, Pimm’s spirits, beer, wine, soft drinks, and low/no alcohol options

Book individual places to suit any group size

VIP entrance via Palliser Road, especially for The View guests, straight into first-floor space with enviable views

Closer to the action with Premium North Stand seating on Centre Court, located behind the players

What’s more, the Roof Garden is getting a brand-new makeover for 2025, with a new, exclusive space also pending for those who purchase a private box. Seven 5* star experiences over seven days of epic tennis – what more could a ‘tennis-head’ ask for?

Regularly voted the ATP Tournament of the Year, Queen’s will now become a ‘must visit’ for fans of both men’s and women’s tennis. With the added week of women’s tennis too, this is most definitely a fortnight to mark in your calendars. More around the WTA tournament, including hospitality, will be announced soon, but to guarantee a seat for 2025 you can book your hospitality experience now!