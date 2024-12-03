Stefanos Tsitsipas admits he was ‘humbled’ after failing to qualify for the ATP Finals for first time since 2018

Stefanos Tsitsipas has expressed his disappointment at failing to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time in six years, and revealed what the situation has taught him.

Tsitsipas had qualified for the year-end tournament for five consecutive years, that included winning the event on his debut appearance back in 2019.

And despite appearing in Turin last month as the second alternate, Tsitsipas did not compete at the ATP Finals for the first time since 2018 after ending the year ranked at World No.11.

The Greek has had mixed results this year, winning his third Monte Carlo Masters title, but suffered early exits at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

When reflecting on his season on Instagram, Tsitsipas explained what missing the ATP Finals had taught him, “Not making it into the ATP Finals this year was a humbling experience, teaching me the value of resilience and perspective.

“I strive for it, but I’ve learned that perfection doesn’t exist within me, and that’s okay. Even if you wish for it, it doesn’t come just by the thought of it. The real difference lies in execution and consistent effort.”

Tsitsipas has also undergone some big changes in 2024, having ended his working relationship with his father, Apostolos, back in August.

The 26-year-old has since been working with Greek Davis Cup captain Dimitris Chatzinikolaou, and hinted at this big life update on this social media post.

“Change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s a process that requires patience and commitment,” said Tsitsipas. “Even if results don’t show right away. I trust that these changes will lead me to where I want to go.”

Σας ενημερώνω με βαριά καρδιά ότι η συνεργασία μου με τον πατέρα μου ως προπονητής έχει φτάσει στο τέλος της. Προτιμώ να κρατήσω τον πατέρα μου στον ρόλο του ως πατέρας, και μόνο ως πατέρας. Η φιλοσοφία μας διδάσκει ότι η σοφία έρχεται μέσα από την κατανόηση των ορίων μας και… — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 9, 2024

Tsitsipas will look to take these lessons into the 2025 season, where he will begin representing Greece at the United Cup in Perth.

It has been a strange season for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has not really felt like much of a factor at the top of the game, other than at the Monte Carlo Masters where he has been so impressive in recent years. It has not been totally disastrous for Tsitsipas though, and with a bit more coaching stability in 2025 may be able to refind the form and confidence that enabled him to reach two Grand Slam finals and become World No.3.

