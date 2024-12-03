Davis Cup announce new Finals host for the next three years

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced that the Davis Cup Finals will be held in Italy until 2027, with the draw for next year’s event also being conducted. Malaga has hosted the Davis Cup Finals since 2022, with Italy led by Jannik Sinner winning the last two editions of the event. And now Bologna is set to takeover from the city in southern Spain, after being confirmed to host the Finals next year, with the event remaining in Italy until 2027.

Upon this announcement, ITF President Davis Haggerty has spoken of his excitement for the new host, “We are delighted to partner with the FITP (Italian Tennis Federation) for the Davis Cup Final 8. Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events.”

The Davis Cup is being restructured next year, with the event returning to feature more home-and-away ties, replacing the Group Stage round.

After the draw was completed yesterday, fans were hyped by a potential meeting between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Serbia and Spain being pulled into the same section.

Some of the eye-catching ties from the first round of the Davis Cup next year include Norway-Argentina, Japan-Great Britain, Serbia-Denmark and Switzerland-Spain.

These first round ties will take place over the weekend of 31st January-2nd February, with the 13 winners joining 2024 runners-up the Netherlands in the second round, while Italy receive an automatic bye to the Davis Cup Finals as the host nation.

Italian tennis is just on such a high right now, with Jannik Sinner as the ATP World No,1 and is a two-time Grand Slam champion, Jasmine Paolini having an incredible season of her own, as well as winning both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup last month. The Italian Tennis Federation are being rewarded for that success now, hosting the Davis Cup Finals until 2027 and the ATP Finals until 2030.

