Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem have been filmed training alongside one another as they prepare to compete at the Andalucia Open in Marbella this week.

Both three-time Grand Slam ace Stan Wawrinka and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem have faced lengthy spells on the side-lines due to their respective injury concerns.

Having struggled with various injury woes over the past few years, Wawrinka has been out of competitive action since the Qatar Open last March. Following the Doha event, the Swiss maestro underwent two foot surgeries last year.

Meanwhile, Austrian star Thiem had been aiming to make a return at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition in the off-season but has since faced a number of set-backs that have ruled him out of the ATP Cup, the Australian Open, the Cordoba Open and the ‘Sunshine Double.’

However, both have decided to compete on the Challenger Tour to gain some much-needed match practice.

In their opening fixtures, Wawrinka will play Elias Ymer, whilst Thiem will face Pedro Cachin as they both stage returns ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters and the French Open.

Speaking to Swiss news outlet Le Matin, Wild Card entry Wawrinka said “I see that I still have what it takes to be able in the future, if things go well in the other areas, to hang on against [the] best and win matches.

“[But] I’m not where I want to be in terms of fitness yet but my body allows me to push three to four hour training days.

“There with Thiem, it was two hours of high intensity and the level was there, now we will have to do it in matches, repeat it day after day. This is the goal for the next few weeks, see how the foot reacts in competition, as emotions cause the body to behave differently.

“He tenses more, my foot is doing well overall. Zero pain? It doesn’t exist especially at my age, but I can chain the days without these pains that wear mentally.

“I’m happy to be here, it’s a small success but already a real one, I will be able to answer this question (regarding his foot) better this summer, this is where I will really see where I am.”

Last point of the first set between #Wawrinka and #Thiem today. Stan won this practice match 7/6 5/4 (with the break)

