Stan Wawrinka claims Andy Murray’s career ‘is way ahead’ of his

Stan Wawrinka has suggested that his career is incomparable to Andy Murray’s, despite both players being three-time Grand Slam champions.

Wawrinka has been out of action for a few weeks with a wrist issue, but is set to return at the Bordeaux Challenger event this week alongside the aforementioned Murray.

And when speaking to Express Sport, the Swiss has compared his career to Murray’s, “From 18-years-old until 30 he was always fighting with ‘the big three’, he was always there.

“Let’s put it that way, he won ‘only’ three [Grand Slams] because all the other [players] were taking but he was always in the final, he was always winning a lot. For me, his career is nothing compared to mine. He’s way ahead, he won many more titles, things than me, and his level was close to ‘the big three’ for 10 years.”

Wawrinka has lifted the Australian Open (2014), Roland Garros (2015) and the US Open (2016) in his career, but has won 30 less ATP titles than Murray.

The former world No.3 then went onto speak about Murray’s announcement that he is likely to retire this year, but casted doubts over whether this will actually be the Scot’s final year on tour.

“About him, I’m not sure that he’s going to stop this summer,” claimed Wawrinka. “I don’t think so but let’s see how it goes. I think when he announced stopping it’s a lot because of the emotion after losing a match but I’m not sure he will stop this summer.

“I think because he’s passionate about the game and I think of course he’s in a mixed feeling; when he’s winning or losing it’s not easy with the emotion. But I think as long as he’s passionate and feels competitive, he will keep going.”

There has also been speculation over Wawrinka’s career coming to an end, with the 39-year-old currently in the 23rd year of his professional career.

However, the current No.87 does not appear ready to say farewell to the ATP Tour just yet, “I’ve been on tour for 20 years and of course when I get to 39-years-old and I’m 80 in the world, for sure people will ask me the question and I have no problem with that.”

He continued, “It’s just the way I want to answer it and the way I want to prove that I still want to be there. At the end of the day, I decide what I’m going to do with my tennis career.

“[It’s about] the way you’re feeling, the way you want to put the work and the practice into it, try to keep the feeling I had when I was young. It’s about the mentality I have. I play for myself, I play for the fans and I know I’m getting closer to the end but I keep mentally feeling young, I keep fresh with it by enjoying what I’m doing.”

Like Murray, Wawrinka will begin his campaign in Bordeaux against a qualifier tomorrow, as he looks to break a four match losing streak.

It is a very humble thing from Stan Wawrinka to do, as he could easily have backed himself with the same amount of Grand Slam titles as Andy Murray. He is probably right to suggest that Murray’s career is far more decorated than his though, with the Brit nearly winning triple amount of titles than Wawrinka. Hopefully both players will be able to enjoy whatever is left of their incredible careers, and be able to have one more big run at a tournament.

