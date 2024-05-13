Andy Murray to make major change ahead of return

Andy Murray is gearing up to make his return from injury at the ATP Challenger tournament in Bordeaux this week, and it appears that the Brit is set to make a significant change in the final year of his career.

Murray has been out of action since suffering an ankle ligament injury at the Miami Open, which he revealed at the time was set to keep him away from the tour for an ‘extended period’.

Many were expecting the three-time Grand Slam champion to return for his favoured grass court season, but it was revealed last week that Murray had received wildcards for both a Challenger event in Bordeaux and an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva ahead of Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old has sported HEAD branded rackets throughout his 19-year career, but it appears that is now set to change.

It was recently revealed by former British No.1 Andrew Castle that Murray had been trialling new rackets in his time away from the matchcourt.

“From what I hear he is practicing with a different racket, he is still working with the different weights of the racket and different strings,” Castle told Tennis 365. “He’s still trying to get 100 percent out of everything.

“If he does call it quits this year, you just have to reflect on the most unbelievable career and hope that we all capitalise on it, which we probably won’t.”

And now Murray’s team have confirmed that he will be using a Yonex racket this week in Bordeaux, and the world No.77 has been spotted practicing with the Japanese racket in southwestern France.

Avant son entrée en lice au @BNPPprimrose, @andy_murray est actuellement à l'entrainement sur le court 1 de la @VillaPrimroseBx. L'occasion de constater que le Britannique, côté raquette, joue désormais avec @yonex_com. pic.twitter.com/w8h5Hwly6e — So Tennis (@sotennis1) May 13, 2024

The Scot will begin his Yonex trial and return to the matchcourt against a qualifier in Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Inside the baseline…

This news, while surprising, just says everything about Andy Murray and his desire to just keep on improving. Despite it likely being the final year of his career, Murray is still looking to find every last ounce of improvement that he possibly can and is prepared to drop down to the lower Challenger Tour in what could be the final few months of his incredible career.

