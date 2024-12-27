Simona Halep returns Australian Open wildcard: It’s not what I wanted

Simona Halep has withdrawn from two tournaments including the Australian Open, after the former World No.1 revealed that she was struggling with knee and shoulder pain.

Halep spent 19 months on the sidelines until March earlier this year, after she was suspended for a positive doping test at the 2022 US Open.

The Romanian was found to have the prohibited substance roxadustat in that doping test, and subsequently received a four year ban.

However, after appealing the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Halep had her suspension reduced down from four years to nine months.

Since returning to action at the Miami Open Halep has only played five matches, with injuries disrupting her comeback.

Halep was gearing up to begin her 2025 WTA season in Auckland, before playing Australian Open qualifying after receiving wildcards for both events.

But, this is now not going to be the case, after Halep revealed more injury news following playing at the World Tennis League exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week.

“After playing in Abu Dhabi, unfortunately I felt pain in my knee and shoulder once again,” Halep said on Instagram. “After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season.

“It’s not what I wanted but I would like to thank the tournament organisers in Auckland and Australia for the wild cards and I’m sorry I won’t be able to take them this time. I will rest up and intend for my next event to be Cluj, where I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing Romanian fans.”

Halep will now spend time recovering her injuries, before attempting to return at her home event in Cluj-Napoca beginning on 5th February.

Inside the baseline…

It has undoubtedly been a rough few years for Simona Halep regardless of what you think about her doping case. The two-time major winner has not really been able to get going since returning from her doping ban, and it is starting to feel as though it may never get going again – at least not at the level we have been used to seeing Halep.

