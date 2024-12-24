Top
Team Germany - United Cup 2024
United Cup 2025 Preview: Everything you need to know about the first event of the season


The United Cup is set to kick-off the 2025 tennis season, with the mixed team competition providing more innovations than ever.

And we, at Tennishead, have everything you need to know about the exciting tournament kicking off the upcoming season:

What is the United Cup?

The United Cup is a team event that includes both ATP and WTA players, featuring 18 different nations in six round-robin groups of three.

These three groups are split into two Australian locations, with the winner of each group advancing to the quarter-finals, leaving two spots for the best runner-up teams from each area.

The competition will then be decided in a knockout format from the quarter-final stage, with eight teams battling it out to crown an eventual champion.

Each tie will be played as three rubbers, with one ATP and one WTA singles match, followed by a mixed doubles contest.

Nations qualify for the United Cup in three different ways, with six countries qualifying based on the ranking of their No.1 ATP singles player, six countries based on the ranking of their No.1 WTA singles player and the final six being decided based on the combined ranking of their No.1 ATP and No.1 WTA singles players.

There are new innovations added to the United Cup this year, with the option of a timeout button in mixed doubles matches.

Each team will be able to have one 60 second timeout per mixed doubles match, as they look to talk tactics to get the all-important win.

When is the 2025 United Cup?

The United Cup gets underway on Friday 27th December, with the round-robin stage continuing until Wednesday 1st January.

Quarter-finals will take place between 1st January to Friday 3rd January, with semi-finals all in one location on Saturday 4th January.

The grand final will be held the following day on Sunday 5th January, beginning at 5:30pm local time (11:30am GMT).

United Cup schedule 2025

Where is the 2025 United Cup held?

As previously mentioned, the United Cup is held across two locations in Australia, Sydney and Perth.

Both Sydney and Perth will host three round-robin groups each, as well as the two quarter-final ties from their respective locations.

The two quarter-final ties in Perth will be held on Wednesday 1st January, allowing winning teams time to rest and travel to Sydney for the semi-finals.

Sydney will host both the semi-finals and the final at the Ken Rosewall Arena, that can hold a total of 10,500 spectators, while the RAC Arena in Perth can seat 15,500 people.

Who is playing at the 2025 United Cup?

The 2025 United Cup features a stacked lineup of players once again, including eight top 10 ranked singles players.

This includes five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, last year’s United Cup champion Alexander Zverev, WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff and US Open finalist Taylor Fritz.

Olympic champion and Chinese No.1 Qinwen Zheng was also set to feature, but announced last week that she would be withdrawing from the tournament, citing that she needed a few extra weeks of rest ahead of the Australian Open.

While Group F features both Great Britain and Australia, with newly engaged couple Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur set to go head-to-head for a second consecutive year.

Here is the full list of nations, including their selected players and team captains:

Group A (Perth)

United States of America (1)

No.1 ATP Taylor Fritz (No.4)
No.1 WTA Coco Gauff (No.3)
No.2 ATP Denis Kudla (No.267)
No.2 WTADanielle Collins (No.11)
Doubles ATPRobert Galloway (No.34)
Doubles WTADesirae Krawczyk (No.11) 
Team Captain Michael Russell 

 

Canada (7)

No.1 ATP Felix Auger-Aliassime (No.29)
No.1 WTA Leylah Fernandez (No.31)
No.2 ATP Liam Draxl (No.247)
No.2 WTAStacey Fung (No.253)
Doubles ATPBenjamin Sigouin (No.201)
Doubles WTAAriana Arseneault (No.146)
Team Captain Felix Auger-Aliassime

 

Croatia (18)

No.1 ATP Borna Coric (No.90)
No.1 WTA Donna Vekic (No.19)
No.2 ATP Luka Mikrut (No.380)
No.2 WTALucia Ciric Bagaric (No.216)
Doubles ATPIvan Dodig (No.26)
Doubles WTAPetra Marcinko (Acting as third singles player – No.258)
Team Captain Iva Majoli 

 

Group B (Sydney)

Poland (2)

No.1 ATP Hubert Hurkacz (No.16)
No.1 WTA Iga Swiatek (No.2)
No.2 ATP Kamil Majchrzak (No.120) 
No.2 WTAMaja Chwalinska (No.128)
Doubles ATPJan Zielinski (No.25)
Doubles WTAAlicja Rosolska (No.417)
Team Captain Mateusz Terczynski

 

Czechia (8)

No.1 ATP Tomas Machac (No.25)
No.1 WTA Karolina Muchova (No.22 – Using Protected Ranking of No.9)
No.2 ATP Marek Gengel (No.268)
No.2 WTAGabriela Knutson (No.234)
Doubles ATPPatrik Rikl (No.75)
Doubles WTAVendula Valdmannova (Acting as third singles player – No.848)
Team Captain Daniel Vacek 

 

Norway (15)

No.1 ATP Casper Ruud (No.6)
No.1 WTA Malene Helgo (No.404)
No.2 ATP Viktor Durasovic (No.417)
No.2 WTAUlrikke Eikeri (Singles – No.1031, Doubles – No.38)
Doubles ATP– 
Doubles WTA– 
Team Captain Christian Ruud

 

Group C (Perth)

Greece (3)

No.1 ATP Stefanos Tsitsipas (No.11)
No.1 WTA Maria Sakkari (No.32)
No.2 ATP Stefanos Sakellaridis (No.484)
No.2 WTADespina Papamichail (No.281)
Doubles ATPPetros Tsitsipas (No.105)
Doubles WTAValentini Grammatikopoulou (No.167) 
Team Captain Theodoros Angelinos 

 

Kazakhstan (9)

No.1 ATP Alexander Shevchenko (No.78)
No.1 WTA Elena Rybakina (No.6)
No.2 ATP Dmitry Popko (No.176)
No.2 WTAZhibek Kulambayeva (No.314)
Doubles ATPAleksandr Nedovyesov (No.59)
Doubles WTA
Team Captain Aleksandr Nedovyesov

 

Spain (14)

No.1 ATP Pablo Carreno Busta (No.196 – Using Protected Ranking of No.18)
No.1 WTA Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (No.54)
No.2 ATP Carlos Taberner (No.195)
No.2 WTAMarina Bassols Taberner (No.213)
Doubles ATPSergio Martos Gornes (No.113)
Doubles WTAYvonne Cavalle Reimers (No.89)
Team Captain Jose Antonio Sanchez de Luna

 

Group D (Sydney)

Italy (4) 

No.1 ATP Flavio Cobolli (No.32)
No.1 WTA Jasmine Paolini (No.4)
No.2 ATP Matteo Gigante (No.141)
No.2 WTASara Errani (Singles – No.105, Doubles – No.9)
Doubles ATPAndrea Vavassori (No.10)
Doubles WTAAngelica Moratelli (No.74)
Team Captain Renzo Furlan

 

France (10)

No.1 ATP Ugo Humbert (No.14)
No.1 WTA Chloe Paquet (No.123)
No.2 ATP Corentin Moutet (No.70)
No.2 WTALeolia Jeanjean (No.149)
Doubles ATPEdouard Roger-Vasselin (No.40)
Doubles WTAElixane Lechemia (No.105)
Team Captain Fabrice Martin

 

Switzerland (16)

No.1 ATP Dominic Stricker (No.300 – Using Protected Ranking of No.96)
No.1 WTA Belinda Bencic (No.487 – Using Protected Ranking of No.15)
No.2 ATP Remy Bertola (No.282)
No.2 WTACeline Naef (No.153)
Doubles ATPJakub Paul (No.138)
Doubles WTAConny Perrin (No.157)
Team Captain Sandra Naef

 

Group E (Perth)

China (5)

No.1 ATP Zhizhen Zhang (No.45)
No.1 WTA Xinyu Gao (No.175)
No.2 ATP Yan Bai (No.255)
No.2 WTAShuai Zhang (Singles – No.206, Doubles – No.27)
Doubles ATPFajing Sun (No.207)
Doubles WTA– 
Team Captain Di Wu 

 

Germany (11)

No.1 ATP Alexander Zverev (No.2)
No.1 WTA Laura Siegemund (No.80)
No.2 ATP Daniel Masur (No.254)
No.2 WTALena Papadakis (Singles – No.541, Doubles – No.125)
Doubles ATPTim Puetz (No.9)
Doubles WTAVivian Heisen (No.1641)
Team Captain Alexander Zverev Sr.

 

Brazil (13)

No.1 ATP Thiago Monteiro (No.109)
No.1 WTA Beatriz Haddad Maia (No.17)
No.2 ATP Gustavo Heide (No.172)
No.2 WTACarolina Alves (No.301)
Doubles ATPRafael Matos (No.36)
Doubles WTALuisa Stefani (No.28)
Team Captain Rafael Paciaroni 

 

Group F (Sydney)

Great Britain (6)

No.1 ATP Billy Harris (No.125)
No.1 WTA Katie Boulter (No.24)
No.2 ATP Jan Choinski (No.173)
No.2 WTALily Miyazaki (No.182)
Doubles ATPCharles Broom (No.156)
Doubles WTAOlivia Nicholls (No.39)
Team Captain Alexander Ward

 

Australia (12)

No.1 ATP Alex de Minaur (No.9)
No.1 WTA Olivia Gadecki (No.97)
No.2 ATP Omar Jasika (No.179)
No.2 WTADestanee Aiava (No.166)
Doubles ATPMatthew Ebden (No.13)
Doubles WTAEllen Perez (No.13)
Team Captain Lleyton Hewitt

 

Argentina (17)

No.1 ATP Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No.39)
No.1 WTA Nadia Podoroska (No.100)
No.2 ATP Thiago Agustin Tirante (No.117)
No.2 WTAMaria Lourdes Carle (No.94)
Doubles ATPGuido Andreozzi (No.55)
Doubles WTA– 
Team Captain Horacio de la Pena 

How many ranking points are on offer at the 2025 United Cup?

Singles players competing at the United Cup are offered ranking points for victories based on the ranking of opponents that they have beaten, with a maximum of 500 points available if a player that obtains five top 10 wins. No ranking points are available for mixed doubles.

Here is a full breakdown of the ranking points available at the United Cup:

RoundPoints per win vs. opponent ranked
No. 1–10No. 11–20No. 21–30No. 31–50No. 51–100No. 101–250No. 251+
Final18014012090604035
Semifinals1301059060403525
Quarterfinals80655540352520
Group stage55454035252015

What is the prize money for the 2025 United Cup?

The prize money for the United Cup is awarded in three different ways, with participation fees, individual match wins and wins for the nation itself.

Here is a breakdown of how the $10,250,000 is divided out:

Participation Fees

Singles rankingNumber 1 playerNumber 2 playerNumber 3 player
No. 1–10$200,000$200,000$30,000
No. 11–20$100,000$100,000
No. 21–30$60,000$50,000
No. 31–50$40,000$30,000$15,000
No. 51–100$30,000$20,000
No. 101–250$25,000$15,000$7,500
No. 251+$20,000$10,000$6,000

 

Match Wins

RoundNumber 1 playerMixed doubles
Final$251,000$47,255
Semifinals$132,000$24,750
Quarterfinals$69,500$13,000
Group stage$38,325$7,200

 

Team Wins

Round$ per player
Final$23,155
Semifinals$13,650
Quarterfinals$8,025
Group stage$5,000

Previous winners of the United Cup

Last year saw Germany win the United Cup for the first time, after coming back from a rubber down against Poland to win the tie in a dramatic mixed doubles contest.

As a result, they joined the USA as one of two previous United Cup winners, after winning the tournament back in 2023 in its previous best-of-five rubber format.

YearChampionRunner-upScore
2023United StatesItaly4–0
2024GermanyPoland2–1

 

How can you watch the 2025 United Cup?

You can watch the United Cup on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or on Tennis Channel International across the world.

By
0

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.