Seven-time Slam champion believes Novak Djokovic ‘likely favourite’ at Roland Garros

Mats Wilander is confident that if Novak Djokovic is able to build momentum ahead of Roland Garros the world number one will be favourite to claim a third title at the Slam.

While the Serb has only played three matches in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status restricting his ability to play, he looks set to play a run of events on the European clay.

Djokovic is currently scheduled to play the Monte Carlo Masters (10-17th April) and the Serbia Open (18-24th April) before likely playing the Madrid Open too, beginning 1st May.

Wilander told Eurosport: “Of course Djokovic would have liked to play more games.

“But if he plays three more tournaments and maybe 10 to 15 matches, then he’s probably the favourite in Paris.

“But he’ll need a bit of self-confidence in the run-up to the French Open.”

While Rome remains unconfirmed for Djokovic, his likely schedule would still give him three tournaments and a maximum of 14 matches even without the Italian Masters.

By his standards Djokovic had a modest run of form on clay heading into the French Open last year, racking up an 11-3 win-loss record and sealed an ATP 250 title in Belgrade after falling in the last 16 of Monte Carlo and the final of Rome, the latter against Rafael Nadal.

But of course that did not stop the world number one as he stormed to a second career Roland Garros title to complete the Double Career Grand Slam and set the push for the Calendar Slam well and truly rolling.

In 2016, Djokovic went 9-2 on clay and won the Rome Masters before claiming his first Roland Garros title by defeating Andy Murray in the final.

