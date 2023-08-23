Serena Williams announces birth of second child with Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams has given birth to her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion has revealed the name of her daughter.

Williams announced that she was expecting her second child at the Met Gala back in May, and now her husband has confirmed the name of their newborn daughter.

Serena Williams' Met Gala look is one for the ages 😍 She's announced she's expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian 🤍 (h/t serenawilliams/IG) pic.twitter.com/2A6rbbM93e — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2023

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” said the Reddit co-founder on Twitter. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.

“Feeling grateful. you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Williams gave birth to her first child, Olympia, in 2017 while she was still an active player and was actually eight weeks pregnant when she won her last Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The former No.1 married her husband two months later in New Orleans, with a high-profile list of wedding guests that included Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour.

After remaining on the WTA tour for six more years, Williams announced that she would be ‘evolving away’ from professional tennis after the US Open last year.

The 41-year-old played her last competitive match at her home major, where she was beaten in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic.

While Serena is no longer competing on the WTA tour, her elder sister Venus Williams is preparing to compete in her 24th US Open that begins on Monday 28th August.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner