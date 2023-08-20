US Open 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize?

The US Open is nearly upon us and the eyes of the tennis world are ready to turn their attention to the bright lights of New York.

Join Tennishead as we tell you everything you need to know ahead of the final major of the year.

When is the US Open 2023?

The US Open singles main draw will begin on Monday 28th August, and the tournament will conclude on Sunday 10th September with the men’s singles final.

Day sessions will start at 11am local time (4pm BST), with night sessions beginning at 7pm local time (Midnight BST).

Qualifying for the singles events will take place from Tuesday 22nd August to Friday 25th August, with the draw on Thursday 24th August.

Players competing at the US Open 2023

The men’s US Open singles draw will be lead by Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time in his career.

It also sees Novak Djokovic returning to New York, with the three-time champion making his first US Open appearance since Daniil Medvedev ended his hopes of completing the Calendar Slam in 2021.

Other former champions featuring in the draw are Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Wildcards have been awarded to Benjamin Bonzi and Rinky Hijikata, as well as six American hopefuls in the form of John Isner, Michael Mmoh, Alex Michelsen, Steve Johnson, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien.

As well as the wildcards, there will be big hopes for the higher ranked American players, with Frances Tiafoe looking to better his dream run to the semi-finals last year.

However, the 25-year-old will need to improve on his recent performances that have seen him make early exits in both Toronto and Cincinnati.

What a run for Frances Tiafoe 🙌 ➤ First Black American man to reach semifinals since Arthur Ashe

➤ First man to win 8 tiebreakers in a single US Open since 1970

➤ Last American standing@FTiafoe | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3SOSuqV8Fm — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2022

The women’s US Open draw is headlined once again by Iga Swiatek, who has been world No.1 for 72 weeks and counting, but her reign at the top could be coming to an end.

Swiatek will have to better the performance of Aryna Sabalenka in New York to remain in the top spot, which could potentially mean that she would need to beat the Belarusian in the final.

Former champions in the women’s draw include Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and wildcard Venus Williams, who will be making her 24th appearance at the event.

Joining Williams as a wildcard will be two-time US Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki, Storm Hunter, Fiona Ferro, Kayla Day, Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery and Wimbledon girls champion Clervie Ngounoue.

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki lead the wildcards for the US Open ⭐#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2fMUrcLa5L — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 16, 2023

Last year’s winners of the US Open

The 2022 US Open saw a 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz take to new heights and win his maiden Grand Slam title after beating Casper Ruud in the final.

By doing so, the Spaniard became the youngest ever ATP No.1 and despite trading it back-and-forth with Novak Djokovic over the past year he will enter New York with that very status.

In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek claimed her first Grand Slam title away from the clay courts of Roland Garros last year in ‘The Big Apple’.

The Pole beat Ons Jabeur, 6-2 7-6(5), in the final to win her third of what is now four major titles, but can she do it again?

Here is the full list of champions from the US Open in 2022:

Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek

Men’s doubles: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram

Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova

Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders & John Peers

Wheelchair men’s singles: Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair women’s singles: Diede de Groot

Wheelchair quad singles: Niels Vink

Wheelchair men’s doubles: Martin de la Puente & Nicolas Peifer

Wheelchair women’s doubles: Diede de Groot & Aniek van Koot

Wheelchair quad doubles: Sam Schroder & Niels Vink

Boys singles: Martin Landaluce

Girls singles: Alexandra Eala

Boys doubles: Ozan Baris & Nishesh Basavareddy

Girls doubles: Lucie Havlickova & Diana Shnaider

Where is the US Open held?

The US Open has been held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, which is the largest tennis complex in the world, since 1978.

The Flushing Meadows complex holds an impressive 33 courts, headlined by the Arthur Ashe Stadium (23,771 seats), Louis Armstrong Stadium (14,000 seats) and Grandstand (8,125 seats).

Where to watch the US Open 2023?

The US Open main draw is broadcasted exclusively on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

US Open 2023 Ranking points

Event W F SF QF R4 R3 R2 R1 Q Q3 Q2 Q1 Men’s singles 2000 1200 720 360 180 90 45 10 25 16 8 0 Men’s doubles 0 — — — — — Women’s singles 1300 780 430 240 130 70 10 40 30 20 2 Women’s doubles 10 — — — — —

Wheelchair Events

Event W F SF/3rd QF/4th Singles 800 500 375 100 Doubles 800 500 100 — Quad singles 800 500 375 100 Quad doubles 800 100 — —

US Open 2023 Prize money

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 64 Round of 128 Q3 Q2 Q1 Singles $3,000,000 $1,500,000 $775,000 $455,000 $284,000 $191,000 $123,000 $81,500 $45,000 $34,500 $22,000 Doubles* $700,000 $350,000 $180,000 $100,000 $58,000 $36,800 $22,000 – – – –

Mixed Doubles* $163,000 $81.500 $42,000 $23,000 $14,200 $8,300

*Per team

Total Wheelchair Event Prize Pot – $1,032,000

Can I purchase tickets for the US Open 2023?

Buy tickets for the US Open via the tournament website.

How can I follow the US Open 2023?

Keep up to date with the US Open on the official tournament website and the official tournament Twitter.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner