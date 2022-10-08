‘Second Service’ tennis news: Nick Kyrgios explains reasons for playing doubles, Raducanu ends season after wrist injury

Looking back on the big tennis news in our exclusive ‘Second Service’… Nick Kyrgios explained that playing doubles is part of his job with Emma Raducanu’s season coming to an end due to a wrist injury, plus more…

To start, Nick Kyrgios says he plays doubles to take some of the stress out of tennis, but also simply because ‘it’s his job.’

Kyrgios is playing both the doubles and singles in Tokyo, although he had to survive a scare in his last 16 match against Kamil Majchrzak.

“Tennis is stressful as hell in singles, you try to hold yourself in such high accountability every single time and you could be out here for three hours and it’s exhausting and so serious, playing doubles with Thanasi brings that fun element back,” Nick Kyrgios said after his win over Majchrzak.

“But at the same time it’s my job, I need to make money and that’s how I do it so I play both events.”

Read the full story here.

In other tennis news, Emma Raducanu will not play again this season after she pulled out of the Transylvania Open with a wrist injury.

It brings down the curtain on a season of struggle and frustration for the 19-year-old, who has understandably found it difficult to deal with the spotlight from her sensational 2021 US Open triumph.

Raducanu was due to return to the Cluj event, and it is one that is one that is dear to her heart due to her Romanian heritage.

However, she will now sit it out and start her planning for 2023.

“Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu will not be with us at this edition of the Transylvania Open, due to an injury,” a tournament statement said.

Read all about it here.

Furthermore, Daniil Medvedev has admitted that his Australian Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal could have ‘broken him,’ but he’ll never know for sure.

Speaking at the Astana Open, Daniil Medvedev said: “Did the final in Australia break me? It’s never known.

“This may very well be true – or it may not be true. I don’t know. I didn’t play well in Indian Wells and Miami, but I was already on a different wavelength. But the tournament in Acapulco was hard to play after the Australian final

Read the full piece here.

To conclude, Reilly Opelka says he has come to ‘despise’ tennis’ refusal to move past tradition and allow true individuality.

Opelka has often been a very outspoken member of the ATP Tour, especially on matters of the politics behind the sport.

He has now turned his attention to the face of the sport itself, and in particular the way tennis players are essentially forced to dress the same as each other as marketing tools for manufacturers.

“I’ve come to hate tradition,” Opelka told GQ magazine. “And, obviously, tennis is all tradition. Look at Wimbledon – that’s what it is. And it’s not for me.

Read the full story here.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner