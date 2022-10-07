Emma Raducanu season is over after wrist injury forces Transylvania withdrawal

Emma Raducanu will not play again this season after she pulled out of the Transylvania Open with a wrist injury.

It brings down the curtain on a season of struggle and frustration for the 19-year-old, who has understandably found it difficult to deal with the spotlight from her sensational 2021 US Open triumph.

Raducanu was due to return to the Cluj event, and it is one that is one that is dear to her heart due to her Romanian heritage.

However, she will now sit it out and start her planning for 2023.

“Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu will not be with us at this edition of the Transylvania Open, due to an injury,” a tournament statement said.

“We know that many fans wanted to see the player with Romanian origins on the court, and we would have liked to offer them this experience.

“However, tennis is unpredictable, and in such situations the only solution is recovery. We wish Emma the best of health and get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Raducanu suffered an early exit from the US Open this year, meaning she has slipped to number 67 in the WTA world rankings.

She, though, has said that in many ways that came as a relief as she can now ‘start again,’ and a more natural rankings rise will surely be her priority in 2023.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner