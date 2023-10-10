Sebastian Korda ‘hoping to be in talks’ alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Sebastian Korda has reached the second Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career in Shanghai, with the American hoping to be involved in discussion alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Korda beat Francisco Cerundolo, 7-5 7-6(6), earlier today to back up his third round win over defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Korda-Final Bound 🔜 Sebi Korda is through to a first Masters 1000 Quarter-Final since Miami 2021 with a 7-5 7-6 win over Cerundolo! #RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/84mqNd1vKu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2023

The 23-year-old had also beaten Medvedev at the Australian Open en route to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, and has been asked about whether he sees himself joining the likes of other younger top 10 players Alcaraz, Sinner and Holger Rune.

“I mean, they obviously have better results than me. I don’t think I’m under the radar in any sort,” said Korda. “Just have some good results here and there, and hopefully be in the talks with them. But, yeah, they’re incredible players and hopefully we’ll be playing against each other for many, many years.”

Following his success in Melbourne earlier this year, Korda struggled with a wrist injury that kept him out of action for three months.

However, in recent weeks Korda has managed to reach the final of the Astana Open and has the opportunity to achieve his best ever Masters 1000 result.

And the world No.26 revealed that he is excited for the future, “It’s been a really long year for me. A lot of injuries, a lot of time off.

“Obviously I’m playing some really good tennis again, I’m very excited for that, and hopefully I can keep…continue doing what I’m doing and hopefully have some good results soon.”

ONE-IN-A-MILLION 😨 Sebi Korda unintentionally makes the greatest racket catch of all time! pic.twitter.com/KqMBnR4p9W — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 9, 2023

Korda has openly admitted that his goal for the end of the season is to break inside the top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career, and is likely to at least achieve a new career-high after his run in Shanghai.

To ensure that he would break into the top 20 this week, Korda would need to reach the final, but first he needs to beat turn his attention to his quarter-final match that will be against either the aforementioned Sinner or Ben Shelton.

Inside the baseline…

Sebastian Korda’s potential has been evident since his arrival on the ATP Tour, and it is no surprise considering his families sporting heritage with his dad Petr Korda an Australian Open champion, his mother Rejina Rejchrtova a top 30 WTA player and his two sisters Nelly and Jessica top professional golfers. The key for Korda now will be to remain fit, because then reaching the top 20 seems inevitable.

