Roger Federer reveals that he ‘felt a bit sorry’ for Rafael Nadal after Paris Olympics defeat

Roger Federer has revealed that he has recently spoken to Rafael Nadal, with the Swiss admitting that he ‘felt a little bit sorry’ for his former rival.

Federer is currently in New York and returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium last night, for the first time since retirement, to watch the quarter-final match between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe.

Welcome back, legend! Great to have you in Arthur Ashe Stadium, @rogerfederer! pic.twitter.com/209TJGrf0l — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2024

This trip for Federer has included an interview with USA TODAY, where he was asked about numerous topics including Nadal.

“I actually just spoke to him this last week. He wanted to ask me something, and we had a chat, and, um, I felt a little bit sorry for him,” said Federer. “That his summer didn’t go as well as planned because, at the French Open he had a tough draw. Olympics, he had a tough draw as well.”

Nadal has only played 17 singles matches across seven tournaments this year, as well as doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics and with Casper Ruud in Bastad.

The dream Spanish pairing were unable to collect a medal together after being beaten at the quarter-final stage in Paris, something that Federer suggested Nadal had hopes of heading into the Olympic Games.

“He was hoping, I think, to make a medal. Of course, it was Alcaraz in the doubles. I think also to make a medal,” explained Federer.”

“But you know, overall he can do whatever he wants….he’s been one of the most iconic tennis players we have ever had in our sport and that’s what I told him. So I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to, um, but he’s a great guy, great career.”

Nadal elected to skip the US Open and will next play at the Laver Cup in Berlin (20th-22nd September), which is the same event where Federer played his final match.

Inside the baseline…

These quotes from Roger Federer provide quite mixed emotions, It is fantastic to see the budding relationship that himself and Rafael Nadal are developing, after revealing that they recently spoke to discuss things, However, it is sad that the ‘big three’ era is seemingly coming to an end. It would be interesting to know what Nadal wanted to ask Federer, could it maybe be to do with retiring at the Laver Cup later this month?

