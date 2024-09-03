Rafael Nadal: I know Sinner and I don’t think he wanted to dope

Rafael Nadal has commented on Jannik Sinner’s two failed anti-doping tests for the first time, with the Spaniard defending the current World No.1.

Nadal elected to skip the North American hard court swing this year, but seems to have still been keeping up with ongoings in tennis after commenting on the controversy surrounding Sinner.

Back in March, Sinner failed two anti-doping tests due to having prohibited substance clostebol in his system (reported to be a billionth of a gram).

The Italian was subsequently suspended as a result of this, but had this overturned after appealing on the grounds of contamination.

And now Nadal has commented on this situation, suggesting that he believes Sinner when speaking on El Hormiguero, “I have a virtue or a defect, which is that I believe in the good faith of people. I know Sinner and I don’t think he wanted to dope. Justice is justice and I don’t think we have to like it only when it is resolved in the way we think.

“I believe in the bodies that have to make decisions and they make them based on what they believe is correct. I trust that if he has not been sanctioned it is because those who have had to judge this case have clearly seen that what happened was not punishable.”

The 22-time major winner added, “I don’t think they have judged him as innocent simply because he is the world No 1. Everyone’s opinion is respectable and mine is this.”

“Creo en la buena fe de la gente”, @RafaelNadal habla sobre el doping positivo de Sinner #NadalEH pic.twitter.com/UsY7WDTR3B — El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) September 2, 2024

Sinner admitted to having sleepless nights while the case was ongoing, but since it has been made public appears to be handling the situation better after reaching the US Open quarter-finals last night following his victory over Tommy Paul.

The 23-year-old will take on 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Inside the baseline…

Rafael Nadal is not involved in the ATP Tour anywhere near as much anymore, as he approaches the final moments of his decorated career, so it is interesting to hear him jump to the defence of Jannik Sinner. He is right in saying that the outcome is what we should believe, but at the same time it is important to take into account those who have perhaps not been dealt with in the same way.

READ NEXT: Andy Murray slams ‘amateurish’ US Open scheduling after 2am finish

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner