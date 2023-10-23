Rising star reveals that ‘Novak Djokovic has been helping’ him financially

Rising ATP player Hamad Medjedovic has revealed that his compatriot Novak Djokovic has been giving him financial support, with the 20-year-old labelling the world No.1 as a ‘legend’.

Medjedovic entered his first Grand Slam main draw at Roland Garros earlier this year, and followed it up by qualifying for Wimbledon.

The Serb also reached his first main ATP Tour semi-final earlier this month and has won three Challenger titles in 2023, leaving him on the brink of breaking inside the top 100 for the first time.

And Medjedovic has now revealed that Djokovic has been helping fund his success, “Novak Djokovic has been helping me out financially. Giving me whatever I need for my career. He covered it all. He just helped me out when I needed it and [is] still helping me out in all types of ways. I’m glad he’s there for me.

“Would you believe who was the first to congratulate me on my title – Novak. When I picked up my phone, I saw his voice message lasting more than one minute. He is a legend because he is always available for advice.”

Medjedovic’s father, Eldin, has also previously praised the 24-time Grand Slam champion, “We did not spend a dime, and believe me, that is not a small amount in the world of tennis, on the contrary.”

He continued, “Imagine, the best player in the world is calling my kid to work together in the preseason, it is like [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo telling you: ‘Let’s play some football’, or: ‘Let me know if you need anything.’

“These kinds of things are rare in today’s world, but thank God there are still people who don’t care only about money, but about the human side of things.”

Medjedovic’s success this year has allowed him to be in the running to reach the ATP Next-Gen Finals that are set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, next month.

Following the conclusion to this season, the world No.107 will then turn his attention to Australia, where he will get the opportunity to be part of a team with his idol Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup.

It is very commendable what Djokovic has been doing over the past year, showcasing his passion for the future of Serbian tennis. Medjedovic is clearly a very exciting prospect, but will need to return to form, after losing his three matches, if he wants to qualify for the ATP Next-Gen Finals.

