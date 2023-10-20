Novak Djokovic headlines confirmed United Cup 2024 lineup

Novak Djokovic is set to make his debut at the 2024 United Cup, that also features Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek and the returning Angelique Kerber.

Djokovic will represent Serbia alongside Hamad Medjedovic, Nikola Cacic, Olga Danilovic, Natalija Stevanovic and Dejana Radanovic in the new look United Cup that is set to kick-off the 2024 tennis season.

🚨 Novak Djokovic's first tennis tournament of 2024 will be the United Cup, representing Serbia 🏆🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/WEeBeXbLNl — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 18, 2023

The mixed team event has been altered slightly for the 2024 edition with each tie taking place in only one session, including one men’s singles and one women’s singles match, followed by a mixed doubles match.

Last year, the inaugural United Cup was held between three cities (Sydney, Perth and Brisbane), but Brisbane will not be used for the tournament in 2024.

Serbia are one of 16 nations confirmed for the tournament, with two more countries to be announced based on rankings on 20th November.

Other top stars in the draw include world No.2 Iga Swiatek and Shanghai Masters champion Hubert Hurkacz representing Poland, with Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula once again representing defending champions USA.

The United Cup is set to begin the 2024 tennis season on Friday 29th December 2023, with the semi-finals and final taking place in Sydney on 6th and 7th January 2024.

The changes made for the second edition of the United Cup are welcomed, as although the event was successful last year it did create some very one-sided matches on occasions. Novak Djokovic signing up for the tournament is a huge bonus for the tournament and everyone knows how much he enjoys representing his country, so he will be gunning for more silverware in the new year.

United Cup 2024 Full Lineup

The draw for the 2024 United Cup takes place on Monday 23rd October at 1:30am BST on the United Cup Facebook page, revealing which countries will be playing in which cities.

Here is who will be in that draw:

1. Poland

ATP – Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski & Jan Zielinski

WTA – Iga Swiatek, Katarzyna Kawa & Katarzyna Piter

2. Greece

ATP – Stefanos Tsitsipas, Stefanos Sakellaridis & Petros Tsitsipas

WTA – Maria Sakkari, Despina Papamichail & Valentini Grammatikopoulou

3. USA

ATP – Taylor Fritz, Denis Kudla & Rajeev Ram

WTA – Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks & Desirae Krawczyk

4. France

ATP – Adrian Mannarino, Antoine Escoffier & Edouard Roger-Vasselin

WTA – Caroline Garcia, Amandine Hesse & Elixane Lechemia

5. Czech Republic

ATP – Jiri Lehecka, Vit Kopriva & Petr Nouza

WTA – Marketa Vondrousova, Sara Bejlek & Miriam Kolodziejova

6. Croatia

ATP – Borna Coric, Nino Serdarusic & Ivan Dodig

WTA – Donna Vekic, Petra Marcinko & Tena Lukas

7. Canada

ATP – Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexis Galarneau & Adil Shamasdin

WTA – Leylah Fernandez & Stacey Fung

8. Great Britain

ATP – Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans & Neal Skupski

WTA – Katie Boulter, Fran Jones & Maia Lumsden

9. China

ATP – Zhizhen Zhang, Yunchaokete Bu & Fajing Sun

WTA – Qinwen Zheng & Xiaodi You

10. Netherlands

ATP – Tallon Griekspoor, Thiemo de Bakker & Wesley Koolhof

WTA – Arantxa Rus, Arianne Hartono & Demi Schuurs

11. Spain

ATP – Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina, Roberto Carballes-Baena & David Vega-Hernandez

WTA – Sara Sorribes-Tormo, Marina Bassols-Ribera & Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

12. Italy

ATP – Lorenzo Sonego, Flavio Cobolli & Andrea Pellegrino

WTA – Jasmine Paolini, Nuria Brancaccio & Angelica Moratelli

13. Serbia

ATP – Novak Djokovic, Hamad Medjedovic & Nikola Cacic

WTA – Olga Danilovic, Natalija Stevanovic & Dejana Radanovic

14. Norway

ATP – Casper Ruud, Andreja Petrovic & Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

WTA – Malene Helgo & Ulrikke Eikeri

15. Australia

ATP – Alex de Minaur, John Millman & Matt Ebden

WTA – Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Hunter & Ellen Perez

16. Germany

ATP – Alexander Zverev, Maximilian Marterer & Kai Wehnelt

WTA – Angelique Kerber, Tatjana Maria & Laura Siegemund

17 & 18. TBA

