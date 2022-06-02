‘Really important for me’ – Iga Swiatek discusses the importance of sports psychology in the sport

World number one Iga Swiatek has openly discussed the benefits she has received from having a sports psychologist on tour with her and how they have helped her to overcome her self-doubt.

Swiatek, who won two titles in 2021, has already doubled that haul in 2022 as she has gone on a 34 match unbeaten run.

Her last defeat on tour came all the way back on the 16th February in Dubai as she lost in the last 16 to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

The 21-year-old has won her past five tournaments including four out of the five WTA 1000 events in 2022 – most recently at last month’s Rome Open where she defended her title.

Iga Swiatek also claimed the world number one spot for the first time after Ash Barty’s shock retirement back in March.

The Pole beat Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros on Thursday to reach her second final at the tournament.

Discussing her stellar season so far and the reasons behind her development, Iga Swiatek stressed the importance of having sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz in her team on the WTA tour.

The 2020 French Open champion told reporters in a recent interview, “It’s pretty hard to know [how I’m developing psychologically] that because since my psychologist is travelling with me.

“We talk over lunch so it’s hard to say but it is always important for me, and I’m happy that I have a person that I can talk to and that when I have some doubts, I can really you know look for another opinion and a person who’s going to remind me sometimes where my strengths are.

“So I feel as though it all comes together and really clicks on court and that’s the most important thing for me.”

