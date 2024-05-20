Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros record ‘one of the greatest feats in sport’ claims tournament boss

Rafael Nadal is gearing up to play at Roland Garros for a potential final time, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has reflected on the Spaniard’s achievements at the Paris major.

Nadal has competed at Roland Garros on 18 occasions in his career, claiming the title on 14 of those.

The 37-year-old has only lost three times at the tournament, with Novak Djokovic (2) and Robin Soderling the only people to beat Nadal at Roland Garros.

And former world No.1 and Roland Garros tournament director since 2021, Mauresmo, has spoken about Nadal’s historic achievement, “It’s too hard to say where it fits in. I think that physically, mentally, it’s a pretty amazing performance. In 20 years of Roland Garros, not even 18, to win 14 times is unreal.

“At the best-of-five sets, we’re on a surface that’s probably the most demanding on the circuit all year round. For me, it’s one of the greatest feats in sport in general.”

Nadal is in an unfamiliar stage in his career as world No.276, and will be unseeded at Roland Garros for the first time.

The Mallorcan is currently on the grounds of Roland Garros preparing for his first Grand Slam appearance since the 2023 Australian Open, but Mauresmo did not want to appear to make any definitive statements about his participation.

“I’m taking a step back from it, in the sense that he’s in control,” explained the Frenchwoman. “And even then, it’s not necessarily him completely. I know that it’s his body that’s going to dictate his decision.”

Mauresmo continued, “So I’m a bit philosophical about the whole thing. Of course, we want to see him here. We want to see him at Roland-Garros. He’s at home here. As he himself says, it’s the most important tournament of his career. Rafa and Roland-Garros, their stories are intimately linked now.

“We want to see him here again. But physically, I don’t think he’s had any problems in the last few tournaments he’s played. So we’re keen to see him. I hope he arrives soon.”

If Nadal decides to compete at Roland Garros next week, the 22-time major winner will discover his draw on Thursday 23rd May at 2pm BST (3pm local time).

Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros has to be one of the greatest feats in sport, as no other tennis player in history has been so dominant at a single Grand Slam tournament. Although Nadal is not the same player of old at the moment, no-one will want to face him in the first round, as the Spaniard has revealed that he is going to give it everything at what may be his final appearance at the tournament.

